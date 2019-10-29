Global Digital Banking Market Size was 5180 Million US$ and it is Expected to Reach 16200 Million US$ by the end of 2025, With a CAGR of 15.3% During 2019-2025: Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGITAL BANKING MARKET OVERVIEW

In 2018, the global digital banking market size was 5180 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.3% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the digital banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, digital banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

REGION WISE MARKET ANALYSIS

United States is the largest country contributing to the growth of digital banking market and is expected to keep increasing in the next few years.

is the largest country contributing to the growth of digital banking market and is expected to keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 48.73% of the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are 30.22%, 16.54% respectively. Europe countries like Germany , UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India , which is offering service for many banks and other corporations.

market took up about 48.73% of the global market in 2017, while and are 30.22%, 16.54% respectively. countries like , UK and are developing fast, so does , which is offering service for many banks and other corporations. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China , such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.

This report focuses on the global digital banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking development in the United States, Europe and China.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4N473/global-digital-banking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-4N473/Global_Digital_Banking_Market_Size_Status_and_Forecast_2019_2025

KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

Innofis

Mobilearth

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2

Misys

SAP

SEGMENTS AND CLASSIFICATION

The report classifies the global digital banking market into three sections based on type, application and region.

Segments in Global Digital Market based on Type

PC

Mobile

Segments in Global Digital Market based on Application

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

Segments in Global Digital Market based on Regions/Countries

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Inquire For Regional Report : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-4N473/Global_Digital_Banking_Market_Size_Status_and_Forecast_2019_2025

OBJECTIVES OF REPORT:

To analyze global Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Banking development in the United States , Europe and China .

, and . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Banking are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Inquire For Discount: https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/QYRE-Auto-4N473/global-digital-banking

Similar Reports:

Global Fintech Market:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2W194/fintech-market

Digital Payment System Market in India:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/INFO-Othe-324/digital-payment-systems-market

Digital Money Transfer Market:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-25D67/global-digital-money-transfer-market

About Us : Our aim is to collate unparalleled Market insights and notify our customers as and when it happens.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision.

We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/7 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1(425)388-2538

For IST Call +91-8040957137

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports