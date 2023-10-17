Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market Report 2023-2027 - Digital Tools Reshaping Biomanufacturing and Pharmaceutical R&D

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Biomanufacturing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital biomanufacturing market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027

The digital biomanufacturing market is influenced by several key factors driving its growth. These factors include the increasing adoption of automation across various industries, a shift towards digitalization and biomanufacturing in healthcare, and significant technological advancements that are shaping the market landscape.

Digital biomanufacturing encompasses the application of digital technologies, such as computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-assisted machining (CAM), in manufacturing processes. These technologies enhance the quality, efficiency, and safety standards of production processes.

Furthermore, the market's growth is facilitated by extensive research and development efforts, the growing demand for biologics, a focus on reducing errors, costs, and production time, substantial investments from both private and public sectors, a rising number of collaborations among companies and contract manufacturing organizations, particularly in emerging economies.

The adoption of automation processes in various industries is a significant driver of market growth. Outdated methods in many companies have posed challenges, prompting a shift towards automation.

Automation not only enhances efficiency but also improves the quality of industrial processes and production rates. In research laboratories, automation plays a crucial role in the development of new therapeutic interventions, such as pharmaceuticals and cell-based therapies. For example, companies like Arctoris use robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and blockchain to produce reliable data for drug discovery.

Technological advancements are another vital contributor to the market's expansion. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, and research laboratories are witnessing rapid advancements in tools and techniques. Digital tools like AI, digital twins, smart workflows, and robotics are integrated into equipment to optimize manufacturing processes. The demand for productivity and marketing biotherapeutics has led to increased adoption of digital manufacturing processes.

Collaborations and partnerships among private sector players, industry-government, and academic organizations are also fueling the adoption of modern technologies for biomanufacturing.

Companies like Cytiva have adopted systems like Rockwell Automation PlantPAx and their own software to automate bioprocess equipment, making data accessible through MES applications and streamlining processes such as electronic batch records and scheduling. These partnerships strengthen the growth prospects of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

SAP SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Siemens Healthineers AG

Atos SE

GE Healthcare

e-matica srl

Report Scope:



Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Technology:

AI & IOMT Solutions

Process Analytical Technologies

Data Analytics Software

Others

Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Application:

Biomanufacturing Process Automation and Control

Bioprocess Optimization and Process Analytics

Flexible Manufacturing

Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

