Global Digital Business Support System Market Report 2021: Need for Continuous Innovations by Digital BSS Vendors Presents Opportunities - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Business Support System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Business Support System (BSS) market was valued at US$ 3,265.07 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,017.18 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Shift of Telecommunication Companies Toward Comprehensive Digital Offering to Provide Growth Opportunities for Global Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market



Global digital business support system (BSS) solutions are required to aggregate services, accommodate dynamic relationships with partner businesses, and effectively support the new business model. Therefore, global digital business support system (BSS) vendors are now embracing advanced technologies, such as analytics and business intelligence, to develop a better real-time solution. Digital business support system (BSS) has the cloud-native architecture to provide unprecedented levels of flexibility and scale.

With cloud-native architecture, operators can leverage the cloud's multitenancy characteristics to develop consistency of process and reduce the overall time and cost of development. Global digital business support system (BSS) are, therefore, significantly deployed by CSPs, driving the global market.

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the global digital business support system (BSS) market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The global digital business support system (BSS) market is segmented into component and geography. Based on component, the market is further bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market



According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020 and likely in 2021. The pandemic has positively impacted the telecom businesses and CSPs around the globe.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Shift of Telecommunication Companies Toward Comprehensive Digital Offering

5.1.2 Advent of Advanced and Easy-to-Use Digital Business Support System (BSS) Solutions

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Expertise About Digital Business Support System (BSS) Solutions

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Need for Continuous Innovations by Digital Business Support System (BSS) Vendors

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Pre-Built and Ready-to-Use Digital Business Support System (BSS) Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market Global Overview

6.2 Global Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players (Global)



7. Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market Breakdown, By Component 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Solution

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Solution: Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services: Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4.2.1 Professional Services

7.4.2.1.1 Overview

7.4.2.1.2 Professional Services: Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4.2.1.2.1 License and Maintenance

7.4.2.1.2.2 Consulting

7.4.2.1.2.3 Implementation

7.4.2.1.2.4 Training & Education Service

7.4.2.2 Managed Services



9. Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

9.1 Overview



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Product Development

10.4 Merger and Acquisition



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Key Facts

11.2 Business Description

11.3 Products and Services

11.4 Financial Overview

11.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Key Developments

AMDOCS

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,

Netcracker Technology Corp.

CSG International

Nokia

Alepo

Capgemini

ZTE Corporation

Optiva

Openet

Sigma Systems

Cerillion

Sterlite Tech

Accenture

Comarch

Infosys

Oracle

Mahindra Comviva

Qvantel

Bearingpoint

Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd.

Matrixx Software

Mind CTI

Tata Consultancy Services

