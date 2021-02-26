Global Digital Classroom Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Classroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital classroom market reached a value of US$ 94.08 Billion in 2020. A digital classroom refers to a technology-enabled classroom which facilitates the learning process of students. It incorporates several hardware and software components such as personal computers, projectors, interactive whiteboards (IWBs), lecture capture solutions, enterprise resource planning systems (ERP), student information systems (SIS), student administrative software (SAS) and learning content management systems (LCMS).



As digital classrooms offer an interactive way of imparting knowledge and assist students in retaining the acquired knowledge for a longer time, their demand is proliferating in schools and universities across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global digital classroom market to exhibit strong growth during the next five year.



Global Digital Classroom Market Drivers:

Nowadays, governments across the globe are undertaking initiatives for improving teaching methods, quality of education and infrastructure of educational institutions. For instance, many governments are introducing the concept of smart classrooms in order to improve the education system. This is also contributing in the transformation of the learning system in both the K-12 and higher education segments.

On account of strong internet penetration, students now prefer online sources for gathering information on a topic. In addition to this, technological advancements across the globe are also strengthening the growth of the digital classrooms market.

Digital classrooms provide teachers with the ability to analyze and assess the skills learned by the students in real time while providing instant feedback on their performance. Owing to this, students can have a more transparent outlook on their performance and other contributions on a regular basis.

As cloud computing facilities assist in minimizing the information technology expenditure, the introduction of learning analytics and cloud computing in digital classrooms is also expected to impel the growth of the market in the coming years.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Dell, Jenzabar, Blackboard, Discovery Education, Pearson Education, Promethean World Ltd, Oracle, Educomp, Ellucian, Echo360, D2L, Unit4, Saba, Smart Technologies, DreamBox Learning and McGraw-Hill Education.



