Global Digital Classrooms Strategic Business Report 2023: Virtual Classrooms Emerge as the Future of Distance Learning

The "Digital Classrooms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Classrooms estimated at US$104.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$256.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$121 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Content segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Digital Classrooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- Blackboard, Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- Desire2learn Corporation Ltd.
- Discovery Education, Inc.
- DreamBox Learning, Inc.
- Echo360
- Educomp Solutions Ltd.
- Ellucian Company L.P.
- Jenzabar, Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education
- Oracle Corporation
- Pearson plc
- Promethean, Inc.
- Saba Corp.
- SMART Technologies, Inc.
- UNIT4 NV
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
196
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$104.7 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$256.9 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
11.9 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Digital Classrooms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Long-term Impact of COVID-19 on Education Sector: Digital Learning to Become the New Normal
- COVID-19 Severely Impacts Worldwide Education Sector: Number of Learners Affected due to National School Closures
- Disparities in Digital Learning: A Significant Challenge for Education Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- An Introduction to Digital Classrooms
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Hardware Digital Classroom: The Leading Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Importance of Digital Classrooms for the Educational Purposes
- Digital Classrooms: Representing the Massive Shift in Educational Technology
- Key Requirements for Digital Classrooms and Distance Learning
- Virtual Classrooms Emerge as the Future of Distance Learning
- Tech Changes During COVID-19 Period to Shape Post-Pandemic Learning Methods
- Rise in Private Educational Institutions to Boost Shift towards Digital Classrooms
- Enrolment in Private Higher Education Institutions by Country
- Government Support for Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Education Sector to Boost Market
- Novel Technologies Emerge to Enable Effective Online Teaching & Learning
- Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cloud Computing
- Learning Analytics
- IoT and Connected Classrooms
- Big Data Technologies
- Rising Significance of Mobile Devices in Digital Classrooms Boosts M-Learning Initiatives
- Increasing Penetration of Internet Services Support Digital Classroom Programs
- Digital Classrooms Present Opportunity for Personalized Learning
- Educational Technology and Smart Classrooms Market Benefits from the Rise of Digital Classrooms
- Tools to Enable Homework in Digital Classrooms
- Video Holds Significance in Digital Classrooms
- Essential Apps for Digital Classrooms: A Review
- Hardware & Software Solutions for Digital Classrooms
- Digital Classroom Content: An Equally Important Aspect
- Stable, Secure and Fast Wireless infrastructure: Vital for Digital Classrooms
- Empathy in Digital Classrooms: An Important Consideration
- Key Challenges Facing Digital Classrooms Market
- Copyright Issues Emerge During Online Learning
- Cybersecurity Concerns of Digital Classrooms: A Key Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6av79
