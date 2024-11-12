Global Digital CX provider OutPLEX Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Enhancing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OutPLEX, a global leader in digital CX and customer engagement support, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This certification underscores OutPLEX's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy in its operations.

The SOC 2 report is the result of a rigorous audit conducted by an independent third-party firm, which assesses the effectiveness of an organization's controls related to customer data. By achieving this certification, OutPLEX demonstrates its ongoing commitment to providing a secure environment for its enterprise clients and their customers.

"Achieving SOC 2 certification is a significant milestone for OutPLEX," said Jim Ryan, CEO at OutPLEX. "It reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our clients' data and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the BPO industry. We understand the importance of data security and privacy, and are proud to implement the best practices to protect our clients' information."

The SOC 2 audit included comprehensive evaluations of OutPLEX's internal controls, processes, and policies, ensuring that they meet stringent criteria set forth by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). This certification further enhances OutPLEX's transparency and accountability, reassuring clients that their data is handled with the utmost care.

OutPLEX's Global Head of Technology, Paul Martinez, added: "Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a significant enhancement to our cybersecurity posture. In an ever-evolving threat landscape, where new risks emerge daily, frameworks like SOC 2 Type 2 are essential for proactive monitoring and defense against potential breaches." As part of its ongoing commitment to security and compliance, OutPLEX will continue to refine and strengthen its security protocols to meet evolving industry standards and client needs.

For more information about OutPLEX and its services, please visit www.OutPLEX.com.

About OutPLEX

OutPLEX connects global brands with their customers by building and optimizing conversational Ai and customer engagement solutions with highly talented customer service agents. With a focus on innovation, quality, and security, OutPLEX partners with organizations to deliver exceptional digital and voice CX while ensuring the highest ROI and customer satisfaction. For over 20 years OutPLEX has engaged billions of customers on behalf of the world's most trusted brands.

