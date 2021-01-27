Global Digital Distribution & Livestreaming Platform "Vyre Network" Teams Up With Trey Songz For A Special Valentines Day Concert Powered By RnB Magazine TV

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyre Network and RnB Magazine have teamed up to bring fans worldwide a special Valentine's Day Virtual Concert Experience with R&B Megastar Trey Songz on the new digital distribution and livestreaming platform which will be serviced through Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, iPhone and Android on Sunday February 14th.

While the virtual show's production is set to take place in Los Angeles, Vyre Networks' RnB Magazine TV Channel will allow fans and couples alike to experience this intimate show as if they were in attendance. Ranging from live performances to exclusive interviews to behind-the-scenes footage, fans will get an exclusive, all access look from start to finish with the multi-Grammy nominated artist.

Trey Songz stormed the music scene in 2005 with hits like "I Gotta Make It", followed by a series of charting singles "Can't Help But Wait," "Heart Attack," and even helped Drake launch his career when they paired up in 2009 for "Successful." The Atlantic Records artist then released his third album Ready in 2009 with "Say Aah", peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 making it Songz's first Top 10 Hit accompanied by a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. The following year saw Songz's highest charting song to date, "Bottoms Up" featuring rapper Nicki Minaj from his fourth studio album, Passion, Pain & Pleasure. In 2012, Songz released his first number one album, Chapter V, which debuted atop the Billboard 200. The album's lead single titled "Heart Attack" gave Songz his 2nd Grammy nomination. Following that Songz released his sixth studio album Trigga in 2014, his seventh studio album Tremaine in 2017, and his eighth studio album Back Home in 2020. Trey Songz has sold over 25 million records worldwide with a handful of top charting singles making him a household name and an artist enjoying the longevity of his talents.

Trey Songz Valentine's Day 1-hour Virtual Concert Experience will begin at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST.

Early bird access is available for $14.99 at www.rnbmagazine.com/treysongz

General Access will be available for $19.99 on 02/01/21

About Vyre Networks RnB Magazine ChannelVyre Network is a global digital streaming platform available worldwide on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, and the web- available to download for free in over 116 counties. In 2018, RNB Magazine converted their business model from print and digital magazines to a global streaming channel on Vyre Network. Through Vyre, RnB Magazine TV features short and feature length movies, documentaries, and shows influenced by "her." RNB Magazine TV has a solid fan base and now entertains its viewers with live shows, music video playlists to enjoy for multiple R&B sub genres, and a heavy music focus that allows R&B music to progress into the streaming lane. RnB Magazine is known for featuring superstar R&B artists and also rising talent. RNB Magazine has featured artists such as Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Rico Love, Eric Bellinger, and more.

