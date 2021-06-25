FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 4; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 576 Companies: 23 - Players covered include 3M Company; AptarGroup, Inc.; AstraZeneca Plc; Cipla Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Novartis International AG; Opko Health, Inc.; Philips Respironics; Propeller Health; Sensirion AG Switzerland; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Metered Dose, Dry Powder); Type (Branded, Generic); Application (Asthma, COPD, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026

Digital dose inhalers are advanced, smart devices intended to treat and manage drug delivery for various respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Digital dose inhalers deliver accurate amount of drug to patient's lungs as a short burst of aerosolized medication. Patients can self-administer these medications through inhalation. These devices come with inbuilt sensors for recording inhaler use and measuring inspiratory flow in line with dose management. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Dose Inhalers estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period. Metered Dose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.7% share of the global Digital Dose Inhalers market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $418.2 Million by 2026

The Digital Dose Inhalers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$418.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 11.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$480.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

An interesting trend to note is the ongoing trials targeting the use of inhalers to treat COVID-19. Researchers have come up with an inhaler-based, life-saving treatment with the potential to protect COVID-19 patients from experiencing severe signs. The approach relies on a protein, interferon beta-1a (SNG001), which is produced by the body during viral infection. Inhalation of the protein is anticipated to trigger the immune response and prompt cells to fight against the virus. In another development, a group of researchers isolated an antibody from llamas with potential to treat or prevent COVID-19. The antibody would be delivered to patients using inhalers. More



