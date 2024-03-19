Global Digital Education Market Set to Achieve Significant Growth, Projected at USD 22.49 Billion by 2028 Amidst Evolving E-Learning Landscape

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Education Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Education Market estimated at USD 14.88 Billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 22.49 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 8.61%.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Internet and Smartphone Penetration

Rising Investments in Digital Education Technology Development

High Demand for Microlearning

Restraints

Lack of Face-to-Face Interaction and Direct Monitoring

Technical Issues and More Screen-Time

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Game-Based Learning

Robust Adoption of Adaptive Learning

Challenges

Online Learning Requires Additional Training for Instructors

Unreliable Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Market Segmentations

The Global Digital Education Market is segmented based on Learning Type, Course Type, End-Users, and Geography.

By Learning Type, the market is classified into Instructor-Led Online Education and Self-Paced Online Education.

By Course Type, the market is classified into Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses and Science and Technology Courses.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Academic Institutions, Enterprises, Government Organizations, and Individual Learners.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alison, Edureka (Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), Coursera, Edmodo Company, EDX Inc., FutureLearn Company and more.

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Digital Education Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The publisher analyses the Global Digital Education Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Report Scope:

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Digital Education Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Internet and Smartphone Penetration

4.1.2 Rising Investments in Digital Education Technology Development

4.1.3 High Demand for Microlearning

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Face-to-Face Interaction and Direct Monitoring

4.2.2 Technical Issues and More Screen-Time

4.2.3

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Game-Based Learning

4.3.2 Robust Adoption of Adaptive Learning

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Online Learning Requires Additional Training for Instructors

4.4.2 Unreliable Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Digital Education Market, By Learning Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instructor-Led Online Education

6.3 Self-Paced Online Education

7 Global Digital Education Market, By Course Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses

7.3 Science and Technology Courses

8 Global Digital Education Market, By End-Users

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Academic Institutions

8.3 Enterprises

8.4 Government Organizations

8.5 Individual Learners

9 Americas' Digital Education Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Canada

9.5 Chile

9.6 Colombia

9.7 Mexico

9.8 Peru

9.9 United States

9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Digital Education Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Austria

10.3 Belgium

10.4 Denmark

10.5 Finland

10.6 France

10.7 Germany

10.8 Italy

10.9 Netherlands

10.10 Norway

10.11 Poland

10.12 Russia

10.13 Spain

10.14 Sweden

10.15 Switzerland

10.16 United Kingdom

10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Digital Education Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Egypt

11.3 Israel

11.4 Qatar

11.5 Saudi Arabia

11.6 South Africa

11.7 United Arab Emirates

11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Digital Education Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Australia

12.3 Bangladesh

12.4 China

12.5 India

12.6 Indonesia

12.7 Japan

12.8 Malaysia

12.9 Philippines

12.10 Singapore

12.11 South Korea

12.12 Sri Lanka

12.13 Thailand

12.14 Taiwan

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Alison

14.2 Edureka (Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)

14.3 Coursera, Inc.

14.4 Edmodo Company

14.5 Edx Inc.

14.6 FutureLearn Company

14.7 Federica Web Learning

14.8 Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

14.9 Jigsaw Academy

14.10 Kadenze, Inc.

14.11 Khan Academy

14.12 LinkedIn Corp.

14.13 Linkstreet Learning

14.14 NovoEd, Inc.

14.15 Pluralsight LLC.

14.16 Skillshare

14.17 Telefonica Educacion Digital

14.18 Udacity, Inc.

14.19 Udemy, Inc.

14.20 XuetangX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72ytc8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets