Global Digital English Language Learning Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% by 2027 owing to Growing Prevalence of Digital Education System: Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing penetration of internet along with growing prevalence of electronic devices including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and various other modern devices is contributing towards the growth of digital english language learning market. Many countries have adopted digital means of education systems, as it is more interactive and user friendly, which is positively impacting the digital English language learning market. Several State and District operated schools in United States support online learning. For instance, Florida Virtual School, a state-operated online school, offers full time online learning opportunities to students across the grades of kindergarten to high school. Digital resources in the form of learning games, electronic grade books, digital portfolios and solutions for real-time feedback on student's and teacher's performance amongst others are being proactively implemented among educational institutions in the region. Hence, government's support towards encouragement of digital education system is anticipated to supplement the growth of global digital English language learning market over the forecast period.

The adoption of digital English language larning among the non-academic learners is increasing, as it is a cost-effective and flexible medium of learning. The ease of accessibility, customizability, affordability, and adaptability of online learning are among the primary factors encouraging business professional to adopt online education. There are several mobile applications and solutions which offer easy deployment and comfortable user interface. Businesses have recognized the value in development of online English language learning for corporates as it is the largest adopter of digital English language learning courses. Busuu Ltd, an AI-powered language learning platform provides high-quality English language learning solutions for businesses to suit corporate needs. It caters to target specific learning needs of the company. Hence, growing preference of online education as a convenient mode of digital learning among corporates is further anticipated to proliferate the growth of global digital English language learning market over the forecast period.

The global digital English language learning market revenue stood at US$ 4827.13 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 30341.5 Million by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period of 2019 - 2027.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global digital English language learning market. The digital English language learning market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global digital English language learning market is expected to reach US$ 1421.22 Billion by 2027 owing to increasing adoption of online education system across the globe.

On the basis of deployment mode, on-premise deployment mode is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period, owing to high security of data offered by this infrastructure.

Based on end user, non-academic learners is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period. The same is largely contributed by increasing adoption of English learning solutions by business professionals.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global digital English language learning market include Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Sanoma, amongst others.

Global Digital English Language Learning Market

By Deployment Mode

Cloud Based



Public





Private





Hybrid



On-premise

By Training

Education Training



K-12





Higher Education



Corporate Training



Examination Training



Vocational Training

By End User

Academic Learners



Non-Academic Learners

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights