Global Digital English Language Learning Market to grow by USD 12.38 billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report offers detailed analysis on the Value chain analysis and Offerings of vendors

The adoption of English as a global language, increased number of language learning start-ups, and increased flexibility offered by digital language courses are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as innovations in the wearable devices market, competition from MOOC providers, and focus on native languages will hamper the market growth.

Digital English Language Learning Market: End-user Landscape

Non-academic learners held the largest share of the market in 2020 and will continue to garner the same position during the forecast period.

Digital English Language Learning Market: Deployment Landscape

The on-premise deployment will continue to dominate the market in the long run.

Digital English Language Learning Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for digital English language learning in APAC.

Global Business English Language Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The business English language training market size has the potential to grow by USD 26.20 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio.

Digital Education Publishing Market in the US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The digital education publishing market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 2.83 billion and record a CAGR of 15.93% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio.

Companies Covered:

Apollo Global Management Inc.

Cambridge University Press

Press Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

eSplice Ltd.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

Sanako Oy

