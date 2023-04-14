Global Digital Evidence Management Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1%

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Evidence Management Market by Component (Software, Hardware, & Services), Software (Evidence Collection, Storage & Sharing, Evidence Analytics & Visualization, Evidence Security), Service, Deployment Mode, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital evidence management market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 7.7 billion in 2023 to USD 13.6 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028.

By end user, the law enforcement agencies segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Police departments need a better way to collect and manage data due to the growing proliferation of technologies and a massive amount of digital evidence which includes video from CCTV cameras, body cameras, drone cameras, and others The digital evidence management solution helps police departments with better transparency in operations and crime-fighting by automating the evidence collection and streamlining the investigative process.

Most of the evidence collected by law enforcement agencies is in digital form. Due to this police departments are facing challenges of managing and securely storing mountains of digital documents, images, videos, recordings, and other digital evidence. A digital evidence management solution can search, store, manage, analyze, and report on multiple evidence types within a single system.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud is gaining popularity as a deployment type for many digital evidence management solutions, as it is hosted on the vendor's servers and accessed through a web browser. Organizations are increasingly interested in cloud deployment, as it allows access to data from desktops and smartphones at a low cost and reduces the overall investigation time. It also provides access to data outside a country, thereby ensuring the integrity and security of evidence.

According to a 2022 survey report by Motorola Solutions and the Center for Digital Government (CDG), 36% of the state and local law enforcement personnel have adopted a cloud-based digital evidence management system.

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is the most technologically advanced region regarding digital evidence adoption and drives the global market for digital evidence management. Digital evidence appears in the majority of the crimes committed today. The use of technology helps to analyze all the massive data collected as digital evidence. For law enforcement investigations, digital evidence is a relatively new phenomenon, yet more cases rely on it.

Numerous police agencies have formed alliances with private companies to integrate digital evidence management into their operations. For instance, administrators at the Lake Stevens (Washington) police department have switched to Veritone Redact and Motorola bodycams. The Veritone Redact software employs AI to examine digital evidence and obliterate faces, voices, and other identifying details in audio and video. Motorola bodycams helped them to take real-time video and images of the scene.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Availability of Digital Evidence

Government Initiatives to Support Digital Evidence Management

Increasing Crime Rate

Restraints

Reluctance of Legal Officers in Sharing Digital Evidence

Opportunities

Use of Emerging Technologies in Digital Evidence Management

Challenges

Lack of Professional Skills

Use of Traditional Evidence Collection Methods

Case Studies

Nice Helped North Wales Police in Digital Transformation During Pandemic

Genetec Collaborated with Detectives for Early Closure of Cases

Cellebrite Helped Chiapas Cybercrime Unit Solve Cases

Cellebrite Helped Mexico's Jalisco State Forensic Investigators Manage Digital Evidence

