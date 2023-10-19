Global Digital Food Management Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Agilysys, Analytical Flavor Systems, Apicbase, Computrition, Jamix, Mitakus, Profileprint, Spoonshot, Tastewise, & Toast

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Food Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the global digital food management market, segmenting it by application type and region. It offers an overview of the market while analyzing emerging trends. Utilizing 2022 as a baseline, the report provides market projections spanning from 2023 to 2028.

Digital food management services encompass a range of offerings that harness technology to optimize operations and enrich customer experiences in the food service industry and beyond. These services leverage the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to facilitate strategic decision-making, enhance efficiency, and foster innovation within the food sector.

The report segments the global digital food management market based on application type and geographical region. In terms of application, it categorizes the market into inventory management, product development, marketing, and other areas. Presently, North America stands as the dominant market for digital food management.

Inventory management is experiencing significant global growth, primarily aiding in the reduction of food wastage across restaurants and other food-related businesses. It serves as a pivotal component within digital food management, leading to substantial savings for businesses. With rising income levels, consumers are increasingly demanding a wider array of dishes from restaurants.

Digital food management services empower these eateries to gather consumer preferences and feedback, thereby enhancing their menus. Such solutions also assist chefs in introducing new offerings to cater to evolving consumer tastes.

The report further categorizes the global digital food management market, based on application type, into inventory management, product development, marketing, and others. Geographically, it covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (encompassing South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Revenue projections for the period 2023 to 2028 are provided for the mentioned market segments, with estimated values derived from the total revenue generated by solution and service providers.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Understanding of the market potential for digital food management market, and areas to forecast this market for various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global digital food management market, and corresponding market share analysis based on type, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, prospects, technologies, regulatory scenarios, and COVID-19 impact on the progress of this market

Analysis of market growth opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro

and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

Discussion of ESG developments in the digital food management market, and a look at the importance of ESG, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, risks and opportunity assessment, and ESG followed practices by major industry participants

Coverage of recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, venture fundings, and other impactful growth strategies in the global market for digital food management

Identification of major stakeholders in medical carts market and analysis of company competitive landscape based on recent developments, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company Profiles

Agilysys Inc.

Analytical Flavor Systems, Inc.

Apicbase Nv

Computrition, Inc.

Jamix Oy

Mitakus Analytics Ug

Profileprint Pte Ltd.

Spoonshot, Inc.

Tastewise Technologies Ltd.

Toast, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Macroeconomic Factors

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application Type

Overview

Inventory Management

Product Development

Marketing

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Esg Development

Importance of Esg in Digital Food Management Industry

Key Esg Issues in the Digital Food Management Industry

Digital Food Management Industry Esg Performance Analysis

Esg Penetration

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg in Digital Food Management Market

Esg-Related Risks in Digital Food Management Industry

Esg-Related Opportunities in the Digital Food Management Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Key Market Developments

Key Fundings

