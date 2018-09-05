Global Digital Health Market, 2030: Opportunities to Innovation - Focused Start-Ups and Investors

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Digital Health Market: Focus on Digital Therapeutic, Monitoring & Diagnostic Solutions, 2018-2030' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future outlook of the growing market for digital therapeutics, monitoring and diagnostic solutions that are either commercialized or under development within the healthcare industry. This burgeoning field presently offers a lot of opportunities to innovation focused start-ups and investors.







Digital healthcare, a relatively new concept that emerged only a few years ago, is believed to possess the potential to address the rising concerns related to the growing socio-economic burden. Driven by the demand for self-management approaches, personalized healthcare solutions and customized treatment regimens made available in the home-care setting, digital health companies are presently engaged in developing several innovative solutions for therapeutic, surveillance and diagnostic use.

Various digital therapeutics, through behavioral and psychological interventions, have been designed to have a direct impact on the chronic clinical conditions by providing motivational support and encouraging patients to make better lifestyle choices. Such therapeutics are available in a variety of gaming solutions, standalone software applications or combinations of the aforementioned solutions with personal coaching support, artificial intelligence (AI) support and medical device(s).





A number of digital therapeutics have already been marketed and a significant proportion of such candidate therapies are in R&D phase. In order to introduce such unconventional products into the market, companies have followed multiple approaches, which include both B2B and B2C variants. It is also worth highlighting that certain companies are even attempting to offer reimbursements for their proprietary products by conducting clinical trials in order to establish therapeutic credibility and convince insurance providers and payers.







Significant advancements have also been made towards the development of novel solutions for remote monitoring and diagnosis of chronic disorders. Such solutions have been developed to provide healthcare assistance in real-time through smartphone applications and connected devices. These solutions vary significantly in complexity and range from simple solutions capable of tracking weight loss, blood pressure, body temperature and heart rate to more sophisticated solutions that are equipped to independently conduct blood tests to confirm the presence of a bacterial / viral infection.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on multiple parameters, such as prices of digital solutions, indication / region specific adoption trends, distribution channels and competitive landscape, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of digital therapeutics and digital monitoring / diagnostic solutions till 2030.





In order to account for the uncertainties associated with the development of digital therapeutics and novel diagnostic / monitoring solutions and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.





