Global Digital Health Market is Expected to Reach USD 770.26 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.30%, According to Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading provider of market research insights, has published a comprehensive report on the Digital Health Market, offering an in-depth analysis of global and regional segments. The report explores the influence of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the short-term and long-term growth prospects of the digital health market. With the global digital health market valued at USD 209.63 billion in 2022, it is projected to surge to a remarkable USD 770.26 billion by 2030, registering a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.30% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Through Digital Innovation

Digital health is poised to revolutionize healthcare by preventing diseases, reducing costs, and empowering patients to manage chronic conditions effectively. It has the potential to deliver personalized medicine and provides healthcare providers with a comprehensive view of patients suffering from chronic or other diseases. Leveraging big data analytics, digital health has empowered both patients and healthcare providers, breaking free from traditional data processing methods. This transformative shift grants patients' greater control over their health and enhances efficiency and medical outcomes. The escalating global incidence of cardiovascular disorders stemming from unhealthy lifestyles is a key driver of the digital health market.

Furthermore, in an increasingly interconnected world, digital technologies have become an integral part of daily routines. Cloud-based digital health systems, mobile devices, and applications have gained popularity among end-users, including government hospitals, patients, clinics, and other healthcare institutions. Patients can now engage with healthcare professionals remotely via smartphones or telehealth platforms. These innovations converge, on individuals, information, technology, and connectivity to improve healthcare and overall health outcomes. The rising penetration of smartphones and the internet among the population is driving the digital health market.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the tremendous potential of digital health, the rapid adoption of the internet and smart devices in healthcare has given rise to cybersecurity concerns. Data security issues related to healthcare information have created hesitancy in adopting digital health solutions, which could potentially hinder market growth. However, government policy amendments and the adoption of blockchain technology to enhance data security offer consumers opportunities to embrace digital health platforms. These advancements are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Dominance and Growth Prospects

North America commands the largest share of the global digital health market. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological innovation, and substantial investments in digital health initiatives are key factors contributing to its leadership in the digital health sector. The United States, in particular, is a frontrunner, with widespread adoption of electronic health records, telemedicine, and mobile health applications. A robust regulatory framework and support for healthcare IT further bolster North America's position in the digital health market. The region's aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and demand for efficient healthcare solutions underscore its role as a driver of digital health innovation and market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest growth in the digital health market. Countries like China, Japan, and emerging nations such as India and Indonesia are expected to experience significant growth due to their high adoption rates of technology. Supportive initiatives undertaken by the Chinese government to promote eHealth are also contributing to this growth.

Market Segmentation

The global digital health market is segmented based on service and end-user:

Service: Sub-markets encompass mobile devices, cloud-based solutions, big data analytics, and healthcare mobility.

Sub-markets encompass mobile devices, cloud-based solutions, big data analytics, and healthcare mobility. End-User: Sub-markets include clinics, government hospitals, specialty hospitals, and general hospitals.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Merative, Epic Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Allscripts/ Veradigm, and Oracle/ Cerner.

