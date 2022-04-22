Global Digital Health Market Outlook 2022 - Big Tech Using On-demand Services in Primary Care to Strengthen its Hold in Healthcare

Apr 22, 2022, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Health Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital health offered extensive support and grew stronger as the pandemic continued with several variants across the globe. Telehealth and other enterprise IT solutions continued to be the backbone for healthcare systems, and access to health in the hands of the patients empowered consumers to manage their health with the best of tools.
As the demand for digital health soars globally combined with healthcare consumerism, stakeholders and consumers started demanding end-to-end solutions delivered via platforms. Innovation, usage of advanced analytics and AI, and most importantly, interoperability will be key in 2022 and beyond.
AI will find clear and strong applications in healthcare for designing digital front door strategies, workflow orchestration, virtual care, clinical pathway designing, and eventually achieving better healthcare outcomes at lower costs.
In addition, it will help ensure patient engagement and avoid staff burnout. This outlook, as every year, lays out strong trends that will share the digital health market landscape and gives predictions while highlighting growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Digital Health
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Analysis Highlights
- Analysis Highlights
- Digital Health Across Regions
- Top Predictions for 2022
3. Growth Environment
- Market Segmentation
- Segment Definitions
- Growth Environment
4. Macroeconomic Factors
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Supply Chain Disruptions - Impact Analysis
- Sustainability Initiatives - Impact Analysis
5. Revenue Trends 2021
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment, Digital Health
6. Top 5 Predictions, 2022
- Prediction 1 - Chatbots Become the First Point of Contact for a Majority of Primary Care Interactions; Conversational AI Finds Stronger Use Cases
- Prediction 2 - 2022 will See Strong Developments in the US Interoperability Space Driving the Need for Enriched Data Information Systems
- Prediction 3 - Platforms Targeted at Virtual Care Management Gain Wider Acceptance among Providers Globally to Support Patients Throughout the Care Continuum
- Prediction 4 - Behavioral Health Solutions will Focus on Quality Outcomes as They Progress toward Value-based Healthcare in Depression
- Prediction 5 - Shifts in US Care Delivery Models will Prevail with the Aim of Healthcare Equity
7. Segment Outlook, Healthcare IT
- Healthcare IT - 2022 Market Snapshot
- Healthcare IT - Companies to Watch
8. Segment Outlook, Telehealth
- Telehealth - 2022 Market Snapshot
- Telehealth - Companies to Watch
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1- Remote Patient Monitoring beyond Chronic Condition Management
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Big Tech Using On-demand Services in Primary Care to Strengthen its Hold in Healthcare
- Growth Opportunity 3 - PHM Analytics must be Prioritized to Propel the Growth of ROI from VBC Contracts
10. Conclusions
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4fjjt
