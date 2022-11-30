Global Digital Health Market to Reach $1.43 Trillion by 2030 at a 27% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology, By Component, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital health market size is expected to reach USD 1,432.92 Billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The major players' rapid adoption of strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches are boosting the industry growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, BioTelemetry, Inc. was purchased by Royal Philips. BioTelemetry's purchase fits well with Philips' cardiac care offering and its aim to enhance care delivery across the medical ecosystem with integrated systems. Real-time patient surveillance, telemedicine, and informatics are among Philips' medical patient care management services.



Further, in March 2022, Cognizant announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop a new digital solution to increase remote monitoring of patients for better medical treatment. In addition, in February 2022, Accenture and League are focusing on working together to develop experiences and expand access to enhance results for people, doctors, payers, and pharmacies. Thus, the collaborations for the advancement of technology in the medical sector are boosting industry growth over the forecast period.



Increasing adoption for remote monitoring of patients services, an increase in the availability of virtual care, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases are factors driving industry expansion. The market is being driven by the fast-increasing incidence rate of chronic diseases like Alzheimer's, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer that require long-term treatment and patient tracking systems.



Telehealth and telemedicine services are being quickly embraced by the medical community and are being acknowledged by both public and private players. For instance, in October 2020, LifeScan announced the debut of OneTouch Solutions, an eCommerce portal that provides a comprehensive and accessible selection of individualized wellness programs to help people not only manage but flourish with diabetes.



Digital Health Market Report Highlights

The software segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the quick implementation of software systems by patients, medical institutions, clinicians, and insurance payers. The rising cost of medical as well as the expanding trend of medical digitalization are factors in the expansion of the software market.

The health analytics segment accounted for a significant share of the global revenue on account of developments in analysis tools such as big data and other advanced analytics

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the projected period. Growing mobile penetration, rising government expenditure on medical industry upgrades, and raising awareness of digital wellbeing are all driving growth. The region will expand the fastest owing to increased investment in medical software and infrastructure to raise public awareness.

is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the projected period. Growing mobile penetration, rising government expenditure on medical industry upgrades, and raising awareness of digital wellbeing are all driving growth. The region will expand the fastest owing to increased investment in medical software and infrastructure to raise public awareness. The global players with a global presence including AT&T Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Google, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonica S.A., Vodafone Group, and Vocera Communications Inc.

The publisher has segmented the Digital Health market report based on technology, component, application, and region:

Digital Health, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Telehealthcare

Telecare

Activity Monitoring

Remote Medication Management

Telehealth

LTC Monitoring

Video Consultation

Mhealth

Wearables

BP Monitor

Glucose Meter

Pulse Oximeter

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Neurological Monitors

Others

Apps

Medical Apps

Fitness Apps

Health Analytics

Digital Health Systems

Electronic Health Records

E-Prescribing Systems

Digital Health, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Service

Digital Health, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiology

Diabetes

Neurology

Sleep Apnea

Oncology

Others

Digital Health, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Digital Health Market Insights



5. Global Digital Health Market, by Technology



6. Global Digital Health Market, by Component



7. Global Digital Health Market, by Application



8. Global Digital Health Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc.

AirStrip Technologies Corporation

Allscripts Incorporation

Apple Inc.

BioTelemetry Inc.

Cerner Corporation

CISCO Systems Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Orange SA

QSI Management LLC

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonica S.A.

Vodafone Group

Vocera Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9yev5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets