Global Digital Health (Telco B2B & B2C) Market Report 2021 with Case Studies for Deutsche Telekom, STC, Telefonica Spain, & Orange Business Services

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health - Telco B2B and B2C Strategies and Approaches to Monetization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Digital Health - Telco B2B and B2C Strategies and Approaches to Monetization' provides an executive-level overview of the global digital health market.

It delivers deep qualitative insights into the digital health industry, digital health value chain, and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the digital health industry and provides insights into telco digital health B2B and B2C activity, positioning and value propositions.



Healthcare providers have been digitizing their operations and turning to digital health solutions to provide better quality care, increase healthcare access and enhance operational efficiency. The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud, and data center services, 5G, data analytics, and AI/ML have paved the way for a litany of digital health B2B and B2C use cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the uptake of digital health solutions as the world copes with the influx of patients and lockdown measures. The demand for digital health solutions is expected to remain post-pandemic.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

Digital health taxonomy & market context: an overview of the global digital health market, including a definition, key drivers & inhibitors, and latest trends. A deep dive into three selected trends - i.e., COVID-19 impact on digital health, national health strategies, and digital health regulations - is also provided with the positioning considerations these present for telcos.

The digital health ecosystem & how telcos can position themselves: an overview of the digital health value chain and ecosystem players map, including telcos. This section also explores key digital health supporting technologies, and deep dives into the telemedecine latest trends. Moroever, the section details 27 examples of telcos' current involvement in digital health B2B and B2C solutions.

Case studies: this section analyzes the digital health portfolios, value propositions and positioning strategies of four telecom operators.

Key findings and recommendations: the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for digital health stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Scope

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions and offered further opportunities for telcos to enter the space.

National digital health strategies are supporting eHealth adoption and providing opportunities for telcos to further position as digital transformation partners to governments and healthcare providers.

Telcos have pursued partnerships, joint ventures, and M&As to enter the digital health space.

Telcos can partner with third-party telemedecine app providers and insurers to offer teleconsultation and health tracking apps to their residential and enterprise customers.

Telcos can offer their horizontal ICT solutions and customise them for the healthcare sector while complying with local and global healthcare regulations. Telcos can also develop vertical-specific digital health portfolios.

Reasons to Buy

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of the digital health value chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments, and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key digital health positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.

Four case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different telco digital health value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted digital health strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

The report discusses concrete opportunities in the digital health market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for digital health ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context

Defining Digital Health

Healthcare Sector Trends

Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Summary Overview

Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Focus on COVID 19

Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Focus on National Digital Health Initiatives

Digital Health Drivers & Inhibitors - Focus on Regulations

Section 2: The Digital Health Ecosystem & How Telcos Can Position Themselves

Digital Health Value Chain

Digital Health Ecosystem Players

Digital Health Supporting Technologies

Digital Health Use Cases & Telcos' Positioning Options in the Digital Health Space

Digital Health Use Cases - Focus on Telemedicine

Telcos' Current Activity in the Digital Health Space

Section 3: Case Studies

Deutsche Telekom

STC

Telefonica Spain

Orange Business Services

Section 4: Key Findings & Recommendations

Additional Resources

Acronyms and Definitions

Companies Mentioned

Related Research

About Us

Contact Information

List of Figures

Digital Technologies In Healthcare

Healthcare Sector's Transformational Trends

Selected National Digital Health Initiatives

Digital Health Sample Value Chain

Sample Digital Health Ecosystem Players

Selected Telco Activity In Digital Health

Deutsche Telekom Healthcare Portfolio

Dt Imedone And Imedone Mobile

Stc COVID-19 Initiatives

Stc Virtual Clinic

Oranges Enovacom Chalon Sur-Saone Hospital Case Study

Companies Mentioned

1Doc3

3 Hong Kong

Accenture

Aena

Airtel India

Apollo 24/7

Apple

ASD Healthcare

AT&T

AWS

Babylon by TELUS Health

Baidu

Banglalink

Beeline Kazakhstan

Bonn Community Hospital

Bowtie

BrightOne GmbH

BT

Capgemini

Celcom

Cerner

Chalon-sur-Saone

Check Point

Ciena

Cisco

CoordiNation Centric

Cox Communications

Cuviva

Daktarbhai

Dell Technologies

Deutsche Telekom

Dial Daktari

Dosell

drd doctors online

Drei Austria

DXC Technology

Ekso Bionics

Enovacom

Ericsson

Etisalat

European Commission

Evita

Fitbit

GE Healthcare

Generali

Germany Federal Ministry of Health

Google

Health Level Seven International

Huawei

IBM

iCliniq

Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise International

International Telecommunications Union

Johnson & Johnson

Juniper

King's College London

Kinseed

KT Corporation

LBO France

Lenovo

Lifetec

LivaNova

Livongo

Lumen

Medtronic

Microsoft

Mindpax.me

Movistar

Nokia

NVIDIA

Oracle

Orange

Palo Alto

Philips

Plus

Rackspace

Reliance Jio

RKI

Samsung

Sanofi

SAP

Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health

Siemens Healthineers

SK Telecom

Smiths Medical

STC

STMicroelectronics

Swisscom

Tata Consulting Services

Teladoc Health

Tele2

Telefonica

Telemedico

Telkom Kenya

Telstra Health

TELUS

Thailand Ministry of Public Health

Thailand National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission

Thailand Public Health Ministry

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS

Tuberculosis and Malaria

Three

Tieto

TM ONE

University Hospital Birmingham NHS Trust

US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

US Food and Drug Administration

Valentis Health

Vectramind

Verizon

Vodafone

WaveGuide

World Health Organization

Yongin Severance Hospital

Yonsei University Health System

Health System Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wo9uf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

