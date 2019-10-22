Global Digital Inks Industry
Oct 22, 2019, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Inks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.2%. Solvent-Based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Solvent-Based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$67 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solvent-Based will reach a market size of US$96.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$663.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Avery Dennison Corporation; Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.; Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.; Braden Sutphin Ink Company; Cabot Corporation; Dip-Tech Digital Printing Technologies Ltd.; E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; Huntsman Corporation; Independent Ink, Inc.; INX International Ink Co.; JK Group - Kiian Digital; Kornit Digital Ltd.; Marabu GmbH & Co. KG; Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd.; Nazdar Ink Technologies; NUtec Digital Ink; Sensient Imaging Technologies SA; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA; SPGPrints BV; Sun Chemical Corporation; Torrecid Group; Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.; Wikoff Color Corporation
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817611/?utm_source=PRN
