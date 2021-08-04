Global Digital Insurance Platform Market to Reach $169.2 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: July 2021 Executive Pool: 35599 Companies: 125 - Players covered include Accenture PLC; Appian Corporation; Bolt Solutions; Cogitate Technology Solutions, LLC.; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Duck Creek Technologies LLC; DXC Technology Company; eBaoTech Corporation; EIS Group Software Limited; FINEOS Corporation UC; IBM Corporation; Infosys Ltd.; Internet Pipeline, Inc.; Inzura Ltd.; Majesco Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; MindTree Ltd.; Oracle Corporation; Pegasystems, Inc.; Prima Solutions SA; RGI S.P.A.; SAP SE; StoneRiver Insurance Solutions; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Vertafore, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Services, Tools); Application (Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel, Other Applications); End-Use (Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market to Reach $169.2 Billion by 2026

The insurance industry has been rather quick at lapping up the digitization opportunity presented by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused insurers to escalate efforts to digitize their operations and processes, make way for new business models and new streams of revenue and at the same time deliver a unique, yet seamless digital customer experience. The pandemic has set in motion a colossal and unparalleled digital movement, wherein insurance providers are either simply beefing up their transition to the digital medium; or exploring innovative technologies and/or collaborating with existing technology partners or Insurtech start-ups for the development of new tools and models; or are even exploring unconventional routes to outsource solutions in order to bring agility to their operations. There are also others who are working towards improving their business by introducing proof of concepts and quick minimum viable products for speedy generation of solutions. Insurance providers have been particularly responsive to the situation by digitizing the two main worrisome areas, their contact centers and claims functions, which have been at the receiving end since the pandemic outbreak. In addition to automating and streamlining processes, particularly involving intelligent underwriting; insurance providers have been improving their use of external data, and unstructured and structured data; and studying ways to use knowledge graphs that enables them to identify correlated data trends.

Even as insurance providers trek the digital roadmap to bring their businesses in line with the current market trends to make them profitable, they are likely to face challenges owing to lack of insight about the future operational scenario, and may even face difficulty taking quick technology decisions that would impact their future operating models. However, with no choice but to adopt digitalization, insurance providers need to work out on achieving balance between the need to invest in digital technology and their cost concerns to attract customers who are no longer sticking to traditional experiences. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Insurance Platform estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$132.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.4% share of the global Digital Insurance Platform market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $21 Billion by 2026

The Digital Insurance Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.68% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market is anticipated to gather a notable momentum owing to increasing digitization, rising uptake of the Internet of Things technology, and transition of insurance companies from product-based towards consumer-centric strategies. Insurance firms serving different industrial verticals are increasingly investing in digital solutions to deliver an enhanced customer experience while streamlining business operations. Digital insurance options help companies in leveraging business analytics to make informed decisions as well as improve customer engagement. Ongoing digital transformation within the insurance sector is anticipated to boost global uptake of digital insurance platforms. These platforms help insurance companies in connecting through a single centralized framework to address different issues. The platform enables insurance players to migrate from traditional processes towards the digital mode to make the insurance ecosystem customer-centric and upgrade operations and services using inbuilt functionalities.

The market is also gaining from evolving customer expectations and the need for attractive, simple products offering an omni-channel experience. The ongoing digital disruption is prompting insurance companies to embrace digital platforms and the cloud for delivering enhanced services. Changing customer requirements and the need for technology-integrated solutions are expected to drive the demand for digital insurance platforms in the coming years. Insurance players managing different agencies and agents are leveraging digital platforms to reduce the cost associated with insurance processes. These options are enabling companies to efficiently manage the digital insurance ecosystem, add new sale channels as well as improving accessibility, control and monitoring of insurance policies. While low penetration of sophisticated technology within the insurance industry, mainly across emerging economies, remains a key restraint, increasing digitization in developing economies like Brazil, India, China and South Africa is expected to present new growth opportunities. The digital insurance platform market is anticipated to gain further from increasing focus of Gen Z on digital technologies and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions among insurance players to achieve scalability.

By Application, Automotive & Transportation Segment to Reach $42.9 Billion by 2026

Global market for Automotive & Transportation (Application) segment is estimated at US$23.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$42.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 10.7% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Automotive & Transportation segment, accounting for 31.9% of the global sales in 2020. Middle East is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 13.5% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com ) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

