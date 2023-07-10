Global Digital Insurance Platform Market to Reach $247.4 Billion by 2030: Chatbots Emerge as Prominent Elements in Digital Insurance Model

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Insurance Platform: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Insurance Platform estimated at US$117.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$247.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$177.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Digital Insurance Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization

Challenges for Digital Acceleration

Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities for Insurance Industry

Rise of Insurtechs Threatens Technologically Inefficient, Traditional Insurance Companies

Digital Insurance Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Digital Insurance Platform: Creating Value Ecosystems within Insurance Industry

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Services, and Tools

Digital Insurance Platform Market Charts an Ambitious Course with Positive Outlook: Global Market Prospects

Pandemic-Led Boost to Digitalization: A Bonus for Digital Insurance Platforms

Key Drivers & Restraints

Insurtech: Playing Key Role in Digital Innovation during Pandemic

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Application: Automotive & Transportation to Remain Primary Application

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive & Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Travel, and Other Applications

Analysis by End-Use

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Third-Party Administrators, Insurance Companies, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Digital Insurance Platform Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Digital Insurance Platform Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , Europe , USA , Canada , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Impact of Pandemic on the Asian Insurance Digitalization Roadmap

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Insurance Sector & Technological Sophistication: The Evolution over Years

Prioritizing Digital Engagement: Adapting to a New Normal

Intervention of Advanced Technology & Digital Platforms to Reshape Insurance Sector

Rising Adoption of Digital Engagement Technologies in Insurance Augurs Well

Chatbots Emerge as Prominent Elements in Digital Insurance Model

Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Encourage Adoption of Digital Insurance Model

Internet Penetration Rate (%) Worldwide: April 2020

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Widens Prospects

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Northbound Trajectory in eCommerce & mCommerce Enthuses the Digital Insurance Marketplace

Global B2C eCommerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Retail mCommerce Sales as % of Retail eCommerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Growing Emphasis on Customer Self-Service & On-Demand Economy to Aid Wider Uptake

Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention Assurances: Need of the Hour

Prevention Assurances: Need of the Hour Growing Focus on Eco-Friendly & Paper-Less Business Processes to Benefit the Market

AI & ML to Rev Up the Relevance of Digital Insurance Model

Digital Insurance Model to Gain Impetus from Blockchain Technology

FinTech & Big Data Trends Encourage Market Expansion

Issues & Challenges

