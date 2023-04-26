Global Digital Intelligence for Law Enforcement Growth Opportunities 2022: Digital and Physical Security Convergence Through Multi-Data Intelligence Enable Growth Strategies

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Intelligence for Law Enforcement Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rapid growth of new digitalized technologies and the digitalization of criminal activity are the two main factors influencing the law enforcement segment to change its security systems. Federal agencies are willing to converge the traditional technologies of their security solutions with digital intelligence (DI) platforms to perform better and faster operations when confronting an attack.



As the security industry continues digitizing new devices, endpoints, sensor systems, and software platforms for its operations, the data volume being collected and requiring analysis grows exponentially. In addition, there are information silos among business operations systems, IT security, and physical security teams, leaving significant gaps in situational awareness and vulnerabilities against cyber threats. This risks public safety and the lawful functioning of organizations.



DI solutions answer the needs of law enforcement agencies by converging security solutions to provide comprehensive intelligence based on contextual analysis, historical alerts, and predictive capabilities that understand the risks organizations may face in a threat environment.



In this report, the publisher analyzes market trends, changes in law enforcement with the introduction of DI technologies, and the switch of criminal activity to a more digitalized way. We also examine how the security industry shifted from fragmented and siloed security solutions to an integrated security strategy, leading to the growing segment for accurate DI solutions. Notably, the report offers industry stakeholders insights into changing budget patterns among law enforcement agencies toward DI solutions and lawful data collection to capitalize on opportunities while ensuring adherence to strict privacy regulations.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Intelligence (DI) for the Law Enforcement Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Importance of DI Solutions

Market Analysis

DI Solution Mapping

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

DI for Law Enforcement

How DI has Changed the Law Enforcement Industry

Law Enforcement and Dark Web Challenges

DI and Terrorism

Social Media and DI

Ethical Use of DI for Law Enforcement

3. Cyber/Digital Intelligence for Law Enforcement Agencies

Growth Opportunity 1: Automated Digital Intelligence (DI) Insights for Security Usage

Growth Opportunity 2: Migration of Security Budget from Legacy Solutions to DI Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 3: Transparent and Lawful Data Collection for Security Operations

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98fqcp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets