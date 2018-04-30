Global Digital Intelligence Platform (BFSI, Retail, Telecom, Others) Market Report 2018 - Foecasts to 2022

The Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.71% during the period 2017-2022.

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Digital intelligence platform is used to capture, manage, and analyze data to provide a holistic view of the digital customer experience, which is crucial for the measurement, optimization, and execution of marketing tactics and business strategies. The platform utilizes big data to analyze customer behavioral patterns and aims to provide customers with better marketing strategies for digital marketing.



To calculate the market size, the report considers to calculate the market size, the report considers the spending of large enterprises and SMEs on the digital intelligence platform. The sectors included are BFSI, retail, telecom, automotive, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, and healthcare. Government spending on digital intelligence platforms is not considered for revenue calculation in the report.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is Exponential increase in data. One trend that is affecting the market is emergence of advanced intelligence tools. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is data privacy and security concerns

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

Adobe

Alphabet

IBM

SAS Institute

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER 2017-2022

Comparison by end-user

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Others

Market opportunity by end-user



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of advanced intelligence tools

Increased adoption of mobile-based business analytical tools

Demand for data integration and analytics



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b7v6gc/global_digital?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-intelligence-platform-bfsi-retail-telecom-others-market-report-2018---foecasts-to-2022-300638854.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

