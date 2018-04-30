Global Digital Intelligence Platform (BFSI, Retail, Telecom, Others) Market Report 2018 - Foecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.71% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Digital intelligence platform is used to capture, manage, and analyze data to provide a holistic view of the digital customer experience, which is crucial for the measurement, optimization, and execution of marketing tactics and business strategies. The platform utilizes big data to analyze customer behavioral patterns and aims to provide customers with better marketing strategies for digital marketing.
To calculate the market size, the report considers to calculate the market size, the report considers the spending of large enterprises and SMEs on the digital intelligence platform. The sectors included are BFSI, retail, telecom, automotive, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, and healthcare. Government spending on digital intelligence platforms is not considered for revenue calculation in the report.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is Exponential increase in data. One trend that is affecting the market is emergence of advanced intelligence tools. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is data privacy and security concerns
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Adobe
- Alphabet
- IBM
- SAS Institute
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER 2017-2022
Comparison by end-user
BFSI
Retail
Telecom
Others
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of advanced intelligence tools
Increased adoption of mobile-based business analytical tools
Demand for data integration and analytics
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
