Global Digital Map Market 2018-2023: Market to Exceed $20 Billion

The "Digital Map Market by Component (Solution (Tracking and Telematics, Catchment Analysis, Risk Assessment and Disaster Management, Route Optimization & Planning, Geo-Analytics and Visualization) & Service), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report forecasts the global digital map market size to grow from USD 9.26 billion in 2018 to USD 20.36 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.
The major factors driving the growth of the digital map market are increase in the use of 3D platforms and advanced technologies, increase in the use of intelligent PDA's in portable and smart devices, and rising use of geospatial information. Furthermore, increasing adoption of digital maps among various verticals, and increase in the use of smartphones and internet users are some of the other factors supporting the overall growth of the market.
The digital map market is segmented on the basis of components (solutions and services), vertical, and region. The digital map solutions are segmented into tracking and telematics, catchment analysis, risk assessment and disaster management, route optimization and planning, geo-analytics and visualization. Also, digital map services are segmented into consulting and advisory services; deployment and integration services; and support and maintenance services.
The risk assessment and disaster management solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital map solutions support the mapping and tracking of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcano eruptions, which may have an immediate impact on the human health as well as a secondary impact, causing further death and suffering.
Additionally, they assist in tracking environmental emergencies, such as forest fires caused by humans, and technological and industrial accidents usually involving the production, use, or transportation of hazardous materials. Digital map solutions for risk assessment provide flood maps and information, tools to better assess the risks from flooding, and precautionary planning information to help communities take actions to reduce flood risks.
The deployment and integration services segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Deployment and integration services help ensure a satisfactory user experience for digital maps, adhere to IT standards, and maintain budgetary guidelines. Deployment and integration service providers understand the requirements of companies in various verticals and accordingly deploy digital map solutions. Service providers also design customized services based on clients' needs and budget to manage workflows and offer ease of use to customers and employees.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Market
4.2 Digital Map Market: By Service
4.3 Market Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2018
4.4 Market By Region, 2018 vs 2023
4.5 Market Investment Scenario (2018-2023)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Use of 3d Platforms and Advanced Technologies
5.2.1.2 Increase in the Use of Intelligent Pdas in Portable and Smart Devices
5.2.1.3 Increase in the Use of Geospatial Information
5.2.1.4 Increase in the Use of Smartphones and Internet Users
5.2.1.5 Increase in the Adoption of Digital Maps Among Various Verticals
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growth in the Use of Free Crowdsourcing Digital Maps
5.2.2.2 Government Regulations in Mapping Territory Data
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Real-Time Mapping of Data
5.2.3.2 Advent of Big Data and Cloud Computing in Mapping
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Mobile App Security and Data Privacy Concerns
5.2.4.2 Lack of Competent Professionals
6 Digital Map Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Digital Map Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Tracking and Telematics
7.3 Catchment Analysis
7.4 Risk Assessment and Disaster Management
7.5 Route Optimization and Planning
7.6 Geo-Analytics and Visualization
8 Digital Map Market, By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consulting and Advisory
8.3 Deployment and Integration
8.4 Support and Maintenance
9 Digital Map Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Energy and Utilities
9.3 Construction and Engineering
9.4 Logistics, Travel, and Transportation
9.5 Government and Defense
9.6 Automotive
9.7 Retail and Real Estate
9.8 Others
10 Digital Map Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 New Product Launches
11.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.2.3 Partnerships and Agreements
11.2.4 Market Ranking for the Digital Map Market, 2018
12 Company Profiles
- ESRI
- Tomtom
- Mapbox
- Digitalglobe
- Digital Map Products
- Here
- Mapmyindia
- Microsoft
- Navinfo
- Nearmap
- Magellan
- Apple
- Mapquest
- Tesco
- Autonavi
- Yahoo
- Inrix
- Mapmechanics
- Zenrin
- Mapsherpa
- Openstreetmap
- Living Map
- Automotive Navigation Data
- Mapman
- Digital Mapping Solutions
