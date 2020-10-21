Global Digital Map Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring Apple, LightBox, Google, MapQuest, TomTom

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Map Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital map market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019



A digital map refers to a web-based software solution that is used to represent a specific road, area or geographical location. It is virtually created by collecting data and formatting it into an image through digital formatting that is presented on a digital interface. It consists of various graphical elements that are combined to provide information of waterbodies, roads and important landmarks in a given area. It is also used for calculating distances between different places.



Digital maps offer various benefits, such as scalability, accuracy, real-time information, interaction and compact systems to operate. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in smart parking, location, traffic and congestion intelligence, navigation and logistics management.



Rapid urbanization and the increasing adoption of mobile computing devices for navigation are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is a rising demand for 3D platforms and advanced technologies that use visualization, simulations and dynamic location-based inputs.



Furthermore, the increasing utilization of digital maps in the construction and engineering sectors is also providing a boost to the market growth. Construction engineers visualize territorial data for efficient infrastructural planning and implementing adequate safety measures in buildings. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the advent of cloud technology and big data in digital mapping solutions to process large amounts of geospatial information, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.



The adoption of real-time digital maps in passenger and commercial vehicles, along with the development of user-friendly platforms, are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global digital map market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Players in the Market



Apple Inc.

Collins Bartholomew

Digital Map Products Inc. (LightBox)

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Getmapping

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

HERE Technologies

MAPQUEST INC. ( America Online )

) Maxar Technologies

Nearmap

ThinkGeo LLC

TomTom International B.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Digital Map Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 GIS

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 LiDAR

6.3 Digital Orthophotography

6.4 Aerial Photography

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Usage

7.1 Indoor

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Outdoor



8 Market Breakup by Solution

8.1 Software

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Services



9 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

9.1 Cloud-based

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 On-premise



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Real-Time Location Data Management

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Geocoding and Geopositioning

10.3 Routing and Navigation

10.4 Asset Tracking

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

11.1 Automotive

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Engineering and Construction

11.3 Logistics and Transportation

11.4 Energy and Utilities

11.5 Military, Aerospace and Defense

11.6 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Financials

16.3.4 SWOT Analysis

