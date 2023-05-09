Global Digital Map Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Adoption of Smartphones, IoT Devices, and the Expanding E-Commerce Industry Drive $17 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Map Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global digital map market attained a value of USD 17.32 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing adoption of smartphones, IoT devices, and the expanding e-commerce industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 14.0% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 37.79 billion by 2028.



One of the key factors driving the global digital map market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and IoT devices. With the proliferation of smartphones, users have access to digital maps through various applications, such as Google Maps and Apple Maps, which provide real-time navigation and location-based services. Additionally, the integration of IoT devices with digital maps allows for more accurate and efficient tracking and monitoring of assets, vehicles, and people, further propelling the digital map market.



Furthermore, the increasing focus on smart city initiatives across the globe is also fuelling the digital map market expansion. The integration of digital maps with a range of smart city applications, including traffic control, mass transit, and emergency response services, is anticipated to open up new growth prospects for the market in the years to come.



Another significant trend influencing the global digital map market is the development of advanced mapping technologies like 3D mapping and real-time data analytics. With the help of 3D mapping technology, more precise and realistic digital maps can be produced, giving consumers a better understanding of the spatial relationships between various geographic objects. Also, the market is anticipated to increase as a result of the growing use of digital maps in the autonomous vehicle industry. As the development and adoption of autonomous vehicles accelerate, the demand for high-quality digital maps is expected to increase, propelling the digital map market.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on type, functionality, application, end use, and region.



Market Breakup by Type

Software Solutions

Web Based

Desktop

Mobile App

Maps

Services

Market Breakup by Functionality

Computerised

Scientific

GPS Navigation

Market Breakup by Application

Indoor Applications

Outdoor Applications

Market Breakup by End Use

Government and Utilities

Automotive

E-Commerce and Retail

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global digital map companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Inc

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc)

TomTom NV

Mapbox, Inc

Maxar Technologies Inc

Apple, Inc

HERE Global B.V

Others

