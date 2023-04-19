Global Digital Map Market Report 2023: Increase in the Number of Location-based Services for Marketing and Advertising Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Map Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global digital map market grew from $14.87 billion in 2022 to $17.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The digital map market is expected to grow to $29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Major players in the digital map market are Google LLC, Apple Inc., TomTom International BV, Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), INRIX Inc., HERE Global BV, MapBox Inc., Lightbox, MapmyIndia, Microsoft Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc., Digital Map Products Inc., Amap, Digital Mapping Solution and Navinfo Co Ltd.

A digital map refers to a map stored in an electronic format that accurately depicts certain locations. Digital maps need lots of data, and various systems, such as remote sensing, geographic information system (GIS), and satellite imagery. These maps also help to identify the routes of an area, landmarks, and location.



The main types of digital map markets are services and solutions. The various functionalities are scientific, GPS navigation, and computerized. The various services are consulting development and management. The various Industries are automotive, engineering and construction, logistics and transportation, energy and utilities, and telecommunication. The various applications are in real-time location data management, geocoding and geo-positioning, routing and navigation, asset tracking, and reverse geocoding.



The digital map market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digital map market statistics, including digital map industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digital map market share, detailed digital map market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digital map industry. This digital map market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Technological Advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital map market. Major companies in the digital map market are developing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, and the use of aerial image data to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in May 2022 Google Maps, a US-based technology company launched a new web mapping platform. This application's new features artificial intelligence and uses aerial image data to allow users to experience a digital model of the streets, roads, and landmarks that help to find a landmark, restaurant, or venue that feels and looks as if they are already in the place before they can even get there. This application is useful for travelers and people who want to check a new place before visiting it.



North America was the largest region in the digital map market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital map market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the digital map market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



An increase in the number of location-based services for marketing and advertising is expected to propel the growth of the digital map market going forward. Location-based marketing (LBM) is a direct marketing tactic that notifies the owner of a mobile device about a deal from a nearby company by using the device's location. A digital map helps to get the exact location and nearest route to the delivery agent.

For instance, according to The Next Web (TNW), a Netherlands-based company that focuses on new technology and startups, in 2021, spending on location-targeted advertisements has increased to 33.3 billion, which is 45% of all mobile advertising expenditures.

According to Factual, a US-based location data company, 80% of customers use desired location-based alerts, demonstrating that they are responsive to location-based advertisements. Therefore, an increase in the number of location-based services for marketing and advertising is driving the growth of the digital map market.



The digital map market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing various categories of digital maps such as category, heat, cluster, bubble, and quantity maps to show political boundaries, landforms, water bodies, and the positions of cities. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

