Global Digital Maps Market Report 2023-2030 - Construction and Engineering Sectors to Drive Market Growth

Feb 03, 2023, 14:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Maps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Maps Market to Reach $52.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Digital Maps estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.5% CAGR and reach US$35.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Digital Maps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 11.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Metrics
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Digital Maps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)
- Apple, Inc.
- Automotive Navigation Data (AND)
- Autonavi
- Digital Map Products, Inc.
- Digital Mapping Solutions (DMS)
- DigitalGlobe
- Esri
- Google LLC
- HERE Global BV
- Inrix, Inc.
- Living Map.
- Magellan Digital Mapping
- Mapbox
- Mapman Ltd.
- Mapmyindia
- Mapquest, Inc.
- Mapsherpa
- Microsoft Corporation
- NavInfo Co., Ltd.
- Nearmap Australia Pty Ltd
- Openstreetmap
- TomTom International BV
- Yahoo!, Inc.
- Zenrin Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Innovative Solutions to Sustain Market Demand
- Increase in Smart PDAs Adoption to Drive Market Demand
- Increased Reliance on Geographic Information: A Market Driver
- Broad Range of Applications to Support Market Growth
- Digital Orthophotography: As a Powerful Source to Extract Geo and Spatial Information
- Increase in Application Across Construction and Engineering Sector to Drive Market Growth
- Increase in Indoor Mapping to Sustain Market Growth
- GIS for Emergency Management
- Application in Transportation Segment to Boost Market Prospects
- Growth in Population Size: A Market Driver
- Utilities to Drive Market Growth
- Application in Wide Range of Segments Augurs Well for the Market Demand
- Communications Sector
- Land Ownership/Administrative
- Environment
- Imagery
- Regulatory and Legal Policies Set to limit Digital Mapping Technology Market Prospects
- Dearth of Skilled Workforce: A Market Dampener
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5dk6g-maps?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article