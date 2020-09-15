Global Digital Marketing Benchmarks Analysis 2020: In-Depth Analysis of 120 Companies for 60+ Metrics

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2020 Digital Marketing Benchmarks Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 Digital Marketing Benchmarks report provides actionable inputs to help Marketing Heads compare their digital marketing performance and practices against industry benchmarks for spends, resource allocation, headcount, staff profile, budgets, ROIs, outsourcing, and skill gaps.

Based on an in-depth analysis of 120 companies across sectors, revenue bands and ownership categories, the 92-page report provides well-researched benchmarks for over 60 metrics associated with this digital marketing.

Specifically, it offers benchmarks around:

The big picture: Focus areas for DM, reasons for success, key barriers to achieving goals, satisfaction with digital strategy, DM reporting.

Budgetary spends: Overall marketing budget overview and trends, splits by medium.

DM spends and allocation: DM budget overview and trends; spends by specific activities and line items.

Team size and skills: Headcount for the marketing function and for DM teams, changes in staffing, headcount by activity, hiring focus areas, age groups and qualifications of DM staff.

Outsourcing: Extent of DM outsourcing, outsourcing by activity, satisfaction with various aspects of outsourced work.

ROIs: The challenges in assessing RoI of digital spending, the impact of DM spends on sales and brands, ROIs achieved, sales attributable to DM channels, success metrics.

To enable your team to make relevant peer-set comparisons, the report provides break-downs and segmentations by 12 parameters including revenue, ownership, orientation (B2B, B2C and mixed'), DM reporting, spending (% of the overall marketing budget), sector, DM staff age profiles, web sophistication, and 3 measures of the maturity of a firm's DM strategy. For many metrics, multi-level cross-tabulations are also presented.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Glossary of Terms

3. Methodology and Definitions

4. Survey Sample Demographics

5. Executive Summary

6. The Big Picture

7. Budgetary Spends

8. Digital Marketing Spends and Allocation

9. Digital Marketing Team - Size and Skills

10. Digital Marketing Outsourcing

11. Measuring Digital Marketing Investments

12. Annexure



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xup25



