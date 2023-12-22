Global Digital Multimeter Market Report 2023 - Growth Opportunities in IoT Integration in DMMs and Demand for Precision and High-accuracy DMMs

The "Global Digital Multimeter Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global DMM market and identifies trends and growth opportunities across various DMM types. Market participants provide handheld, benchtop, portable, and modular DMMs for R&D, manufacturing, and field applications for various end users.

This study considers the following end users: semiconductors, automotive, commercial (aviation and space), defense, academics, medical, energy, and others (communication, white goods, and transportation [excluding automotive]).

The study's geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The key growth drivers discussed in the study are growing development and testing of multichannel devices, R&D investments that drive product innovation and stimulate demand, growing user familiarity with software, and demand for more adaptability in R&D test systems.

The key growth restraints are growing pressure due to increased competition in pricing, economic uncertainty, and Integration requirements that deter some customers.

Key technological trends are adoption of true-RMS multimeters and customization and application-specific models.

The top growth opportunities are IoT integration in DMMs, global market expansion through strategic partnerships, and demand for precision and high-accuracy DMMs.


Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Market Scope and Definition
  • What is a DMM?
  • Major Criteria When Selecting a DMM
  • Market Trend Analysis
  • Growth Metrics
    • Growth Drivers
    • Growth Driver Analysis
    • Growth Restraints
    • Growth Restraint Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: IoT Integration in DMMs
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Global Market Expansion through Strategic Partnerships
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Demand for Precision and High-accuracy DMMs


