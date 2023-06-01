Global Digital OOH Advertising Market Report 2023: Increasing Affordability Across Organisations Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital OOH Advertising Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital OOH advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.7% to reach $52.7 billion in 2030 from $18.98 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned

Lamar Advertising Company

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

OUTFRONT Media

Prismview LLC

Daktronics

Mvix, Inc.

Christie Digital Systems USA , Inc

, Inc Ayuda Media Systems

JCDecaux

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd

Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

oOh!media Ltd

Deepsky Corporation Ltd.

Aoto Electronics Co., Ltd.

This report on global digital OOH advertising market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global digital OOH advertising market by segmenting the market based on format type, application, end-user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global digital OOH advertising market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Affordability Across Organisations

Rising Popularity of Digital Billboards

Increasing Investments in Advertising

Challenges

High Costs

Comparatively Less Informative

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Format Type

Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising

Others

by Application

Outdoor

Indoor

by End-User

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jkl2s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets