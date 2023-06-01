Global Digital OOH Advertising Market Report 2023: Increasing Affordability Across Organisations Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital OOH Advertising Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital OOH advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.7% to reach $52.7 billion in 2030 from $18.98 billion in 2023.

This report on global digital OOH advertising market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global digital OOH advertising market by segmenting the market based on format type, application, end-user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global digital OOH advertising market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Affordability Across Organisations
  • Rising Popularity of Digital Billboards
  • Increasing Investments in Advertising

Challenges

  • High Costs
  • Comparatively Less Informative

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Format Type

  • Digital Billboards
  • Video Advertising
  • Ambient Advertising
  • Others

by Application

  • Outdoor
  • Indoor

by End-User

  • Retail
  • Recreation
  • Banking
  • Transportation
  • Education
  • Others

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

