Global Digital OOH Market Report 2023-2030 - Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software Proliferate DOOH Domain

Global Digital OOH Market to Reach $41.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Digital OOH estimated at US$20.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) market, beginning with an introduction to DOOH. It delves into the current market scenario and outlook for Digital OOH, offering insights into the evolving landscape of this advertising medium.

Billboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$19.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Transit segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report offers a brief overview of trends that are shaping the DOOH market, highlighting the impact of digital billboards and their comparison to traditional billboards. It identifies transit media as an emerging growth vertical and discusses the rising demand for street furniture, showcasing different forms of street furniture.

The economic scenario and its impact on the Digital OOH market are explored, providing real GDP growth rates by country/region for the years 2018 through 2021. The competitive landscape of Digital OOH is analyzed, characterizing it as a fragmented marketplace. Recent market activity is discussed to provide readers with insights into developments and trends in the DOOH market.

The report also includes global outdoor advertising competitor revenues in US$ billion, showcasing the scale of this industry. Additionally, it presents global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and categorizes competitive market presence for players worldwide as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Digital OOH market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising Creates Fertile Environment for Digital OOH

A Note on Evolution of Outdoor Advertising

World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Breakdown World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019

Leading Advertisers in OOH Spending Globally

Digital OOH Rides on the Urbanization Wave

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Urban Skyscrapers with Building Wrap Screens Drive Adoption

Increased Vehicular Traffic in Urban Territories Augurs Well

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DOOH

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2019

Airports: Niche Segment

Smart Airports to Widen Airport DOOH

World Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Programmatic Approach Steps In to Instigate Broad-based Opportunities for Digital OOH

Fragmented In-Home Advertising Extends Opportunities

Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum

Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Digital OOH

AI and Data Analytics Come to the Fore to Enhance DOOH Capabilities

Smartboards Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads

Gesture Technology Proliferates the DOOH Vertical

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen Glad-vertising

Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software Proliferate DOOH Domain

Issues & Challenges

Lack of Measurement: A Key Impediment

Unconventional Pricing Models

Issues with Targeting & Attribution

Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels

Municipal Contracts: Inducing Uncertainty into Business

Unfavorable Regulations for Outdoor Advertising

Competition from Established & Emerging Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With

