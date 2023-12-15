Global Digital OOH Market Report 2023-2030 - Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software Proliferate DOOH Domain

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital OOH - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital OOH Market to Reach $41.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Digital OOH estimated at US$20.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. 

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) market, beginning with an introduction to DOOH. It delves into the current market scenario and outlook for Digital OOH, offering insights into the evolving landscape of this advertising medium.

Billboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$19.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Transit segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report offers a brief overview of trends that are shaping the DOOH market, highlighting the impact of digital billboards and their comparison to traditional billboards. It identifies transit media as an emerging growth vertical and discusses the rising demand for street furniture, showcasing different forms of street furniture.

The economic scenario and its impact on the Digital OOH market are explored, providing real GDP growth rates by country/region for the years 2018 through 2021. The competitive landscape of Digital OOH is analyzed, characterizing it as a fragmented marketplace. Recent market activity is discussed to provide readers with insights into developments and trends in the DOOH market.

The report also includes global outdoor advertising competitor revenues in US$ billion, showcasing the scale of this industry. Additionally, it presents global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and categorizes competitive market presence for players worldwide as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Digital OOH market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising Creates Fertile Environment for Digital OOH
  • A Note on Evolution of Outdoor Advertising
  • World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025
  • Breakdown World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019
  • Leading Advertisers in OOH Spending Globally
  • Digital OOH Rides on the Urbanization Wave
  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
  • Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
  • Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
  • Urban Skyscrapers with Building Wrap Screens Drive Adoption
  • Increased Vehicular Traffic in Urban Territories Augurs Well
  • Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DOOH
  • World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025
  • Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2019
  • Airports: Niche Segment
  • Smart Airports to Widen Airport DOOH
  • World Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018 through 2025
  • Programmatic Approach Steps In to Instigate Broad-based Opportunities for Digital OOH
  • Fragmented In-Home Advertising Extends Opportunities
  • Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum
  • Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Digital OOH
  • AI and Data Analytics Come to the Fore to Enhance DOOH Capabilities
  • Smartboards Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads
  • Gesture Technology Proliferates the DOOH Vertical
  • The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen Glad-vertising
  • Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software Proliferate DOOH Domain
  • Issues & Challenges
  • Lack of Measurement: A Key Impediment
  • Unconventional Pricing Models
  • Issues with Targeting & Attribution
  • Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels
  • Municipal Contracts: Inducing Uncertainty into Business
  • Unfavorable Regulations for Outdoor Advertising
  • Competition from Established & Emerging Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 45 Featured)

  • Adams Outdoor Advertising (USA)
  • AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd (China)
  • APG|SGA SA (Switzerland)
  • Bell Media (Canada)
  • Broadsign International LLC (Canada)
  • Ayuda Media Systems (Canada)
  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (USA)
  • Daktronics, Inc. (USA)
  • Global (UK)
  • JCDecaux Group (France)
  • Lamar Advertising Company (USA)
  • oOh!media Limited (Australia)
  • Outfront Media, Inc. (USA)
  • Pattison Outdoor Advertising (Canada)
  • Primedia Outdoor (South Africa)
  • Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eog8kd

