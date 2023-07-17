Global Digital OOH Market to Reach $41.3 Billion by 2030: Increased Vehicular Traffic in Urban Territories Augurs Well

17 Jul, 2023, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital OOH: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital OOH estimated at US$20.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Billboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$19.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transit segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Digital OOH market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- An Introduction to Digital OOH
- Digital OOH: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- A Brief Overview of Trends Shaping the DOOH Market
- Product Segment Analysis
- Digital Billboards: Prominent Category
- Digital Billboards Vs. Traditional Billboards
- Transit Media Emerges as New Growth Vertical
- Rising Demand for Street Furniture
- Some Forms of Street Furniture
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
- World Digital OOH Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Digital OOH Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Digital OOH Market
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Digital OOH: Fragmented Marketplace
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Outdoor Advertising Competitor Revenues in US$ Billion
- Digital OOH - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising Creates Fertile Environment for Digital OOH
- A Note on Evolution of Outdoor Advertising
- World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025
- Breakdown World Outdoor Advertising Expenditure (in %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019
- Leading Advertisers in OOH Spending Globally
- Digital OOH Rides on the Urbanization Wave
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- Urban Skyscrapers with Building Wrap Screens Drive Adoption
- Increased Vehicular Traffic in Urban Territories Augurs Well
- Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DOOH
- World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025
- Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2019
- Airports: Niche Segment
- Smart Airports to Widen Airport DOOH
- World Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018 through 2025
- Programmatic Approach Steps In to Instigate Broad-based Opportunities for Digital OOH
- Fragmented In-Home Advertising Extends Opportunities
- Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum
- Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Digital OOH
- AI and Data Analytics Come to the Fore to Enhance DOOH Capabilities
- Smartboards Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads
- Gesture Technology Proliferates the DOOH Vertical
- The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen Glad-vertising
- Eco-Friendly Designs, Sleeker Hardware & Smarter Software Proliferate DOOH Domain
- Issues & Challenges
- Lack of Measurement: A Key Impediment
- Unconventional Pricing Models
- Issues with Targeting & Attribution
- Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels
- Municipal Contracts: Inducing Uncertainty into Business
- Unfavorable Regulations for Outdoor Advertising
- Competition from Established & Emerging Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
