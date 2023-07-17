Global Digital OOH Market to Reach $41.3 Billion by 2030: Increased Vehicular Traffic in Urban Territories Augurs Well

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital OOH: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital OOH estimated at US$20.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Billboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$19.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transit segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Digital OOH market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030.



