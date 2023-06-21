Global Digital Pathology Market 2023 to 2028: Increasing Need for Drug Discovery and Diagnostics Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital pathology market was valued at US$677.145 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.97% over the forecast period to reach US$1,691.129 million by 2028.

Digital Pathology is an image-based information system that uses digitized slides to acquire, manage and interpret pathology information. Factors driving the market are the growing need for integration of healthcare systems with hospitals, customers, and laboratories, rising healthcare expenditure across major markets, an increase in medical R&D activities globally, a rising number of cancer cases, and an increasing need for drug discovery and diagnostics.

Digitization of healthcare facilities in the form of electronic medical records and laboratory information management systems is expected to bolster further growth. Geographically, North America is projected to dominate the digital pathology market over the forecast period, owing to a rigorous R&D environment, followed by Europe. Asia- Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness high growth, benefitting from increasing digitization of processes and technological gradation in the healthcare sector.

This research study examines the digital pathology market based on various segments: product type, end-user, application, and geography. First, a brief overview of the market details key driving factors and challenges. Next, Porter's five forces model analyzes the Digital pathology industry comprehensively. This is followed by industry value chain analysis which determines the companies which are part of the different processes and contributing to various sectors.

The study also presents in-depth information concerning the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations affecting the Digital pathology market. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of the Digital pathology sector, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors influencing the overall market environment.

The report is a comprehensive and latest report. It provides vital market information to executives and interested stakeholders to enable them to get vital market information. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape and details strategies of key market players and also plots them on our vendor matrix in four quadrants: leader, follower, challenger, and niche.

Companies Mentioned

  • Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)
  • Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Olympus Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.
  • Epredia (3DHISTECH Ltd.)
  • Visiopharm A/S
  • Huron Technologies International Inc.
  • ContextVision AB

The scope and coverage of the digital pathology market report are as below:

  • Digital pathology market data tables and charts
  • Market outlook with sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's, and industry value chain analysis
  • Market assessment by product type into scanners, software, EMR, and information management systems.
  • Detailed market trends, analysis, and graphical representation by end-user in hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and laboratories).
  • In-depth analysis of the digital pathology market by application into drug discovery and development, disease diagnosis, and academic research.
  • A 360 degree view of the demand for digital pathology solutions/services across different geographies (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific) with further breakdown for key countries within those regions.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Scanners
  • Software
  • EMR
  • Information Management Systems

By End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Laboratories

By Application

  • Drug Discovery and Development
  • Disease Diagnosis
  • Academic Research

By Geography

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Others
  • Europe
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • Others
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Others

