Global Digital Pathology Market Assessment 2020-2025 - Market Expected to Cross $1.1 Trillion by 2025, with North America Growing at the Highest Rate

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Artificial Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital pathology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising prevalence of cancer, growing application of digital pathology in drug development & companion diagnostics, and increasing initiatives by industry players. However, the high cost of digital pathology systems is expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.



Adoption of artificial intelligence is expected to increase during the forecast period.



The adoption of AI in healthcare has been rising in recent years due to its ability to optimize clinical processes, thereby solving a variety of problems in the healthcare industry. AI helps patients receive correct diagnosis in a timely manner, maximize hospital efficiency, and reduce the waiting time for patients, thereby enhancing overall healthcare. AI helps in collecting, storing, and normalizing data along with tracing its lineage.



The software segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



On the basis of product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems. The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions across the globe, and the high cost of scanners. On the other hand, the software segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the availability of user-friendly, analytical, and advanced functions for pathology diagnosis.



By type, the human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2019.



On the basis of type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into human and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2019. The increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations between academic research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories are driving the increased uptake of digital systems in human pathology.



The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2025).



North America is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing initiatives by industry players. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as a large patient population, shortage of pathologists, increasing initiatives in the healthcare industry by key market players, and rising adoption of advanced technologies for disease diagnosis are driving the growth of the digital pathology market in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Digital Pathology Market Overview

4.2 North America: Digital Pathology Market, by Product (2019)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of The Digital Pathology Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.3 Growing Applications of Digital Pathology in Drug Development and Companion Diagnostics

5.2.1.4 Increasing Initiatives by Industry Players

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Digital Pathology Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Introduction of Affordable Scanners for Private Pathology Practices

5.2.3.2 Increase in Demand for Personalized Medicines

5.2.3.3 High Scope of Growth in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Trained Pathologists



6 Artificial Intelligence in Digital Pathology



7 Digital Pathology Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Scanners

7.2.1 Scanners Accounted for The Largest Share of The Market in 2019

7.2.2 Brightfield Scanners

7.2.3 Fluorescence Scanners

7.2.4 Other Scanners

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Digital Pathology Software Offer Analytical and Highly Advanced Functions Not Offered by Traditional Microscopes

7.3.2 Information Management Software

7.3.3 Image Analysis Software

7.3.4 Visualization Software

7.4 Communication Systems

7.4.1 Introduction of Cloud-Based Communication Systems Provides Impetus to Market Growth

7.5 Storage Systems

7.5.1 Application of Pacs and Vna to Drive The Storage Systems Market



8 Digital Pathology Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Human Pathology

8.2.1 Human Pathology Segment Held The Largest Share of The Market in 2019

8.3 Veterinary Pathology

8.3.1 Veterinary Digital Pathology Cuts The Turnaround Time for Animal Disease Diagnosis - a Key Factor Driving Market Growth



9 Digital Pathology Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Drug Discovery

9.2.1 Increases in R&D Spending Will Provide Impetus to Drug Discovery Segment During The Forecast Period.

9.3 Disease Diagnosis

9.3.1 Disease Diagnosis Segment to Register Steady Growth During The Forecast Period.

9.4 Teleconsultation

9.4.1 The Need for Accurate, Efficient, and Quick Diagnosis Is Expected to Drive The Teleconsultation Market During The Forecast Period

9.5 Training & Education

9.5.1 Digital Pathology Can Improve Distribution of Rare and Educational Cases for Training



10 Digital Pathology Market, by End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Is Estimated to Grow At The Highest CAGR During The Forecast

10.3 Hospitals & Reference Laboratories

10.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology Solutions in Hospitals to Drive The Growth of This End-User Segment

10.4 Academic & Research Institutes

10.4.1 Academic & Research Institutes Segment to Register Steady Growth During The Forecast Period



11 Global Digital Pathology Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Digital Pathology in The US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Growing Need for High-Quality Cancer Diagnosis and Government Initiatives to Drive The Market Growth in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 The UK to Account for The Largest Share in The European Market

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 High Healthcare Expenditure and Supportive Health Insurance to Drive The Market Growth in Germany

11.3.3 Sweden

11.3.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives and Deployment of Digital Pathology Solutions

11.3.4 Denmark

11.3.4.1 High Cancer Prevalence to Drive The Market Growth in Denmark

11.3.5 France

11.3.5.1 Increasing Incidences of Cancer to Drive The Market Growth During The Forecast Period

11.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

11.3.6.1 Integration & Deployment of Digital Pathology Solutions in Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Favorable Initiatives for The Adoption of Telepathology in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Initiatives Are Taken by Industry Players for Cancer Diagnosis

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Increasing Incidences of Cancer in India to Drive The Market Growth

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

11.5 Rest of The World

11.5.1 Latin America

11.5.1.1 Increase in Purchasing Power and Healthcare Affordability to Drive The Market Growth in Latam Countries

11.5.2 Middle East and Africa

11.5.2.1 Potential for The Growth of The Digital Pathology Market in This Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2019)

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Key Developments in The Digital Pathology Market

12.4.2 Key Product Launches

12.4.3 Key Acquisitions

12.4.4 Key Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Leica Biosystems (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

13.2 Koninklijke Philips

13.3 Hamamatsu Photonics

13.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

13.5 Sectra Ab

13.6 3Dhistech

13.7 Apollo Enterprise Imaging

13.8 Xifin, Inc.

13.9 Huron Digital Pathology

13.10 Visiopharm

13.11 Corista

13.12 Indica Labs

13.13 Objective Pathology Services

13.14 Optrascan, Inc.

13.15 Glencoe Software, Inc.

13.16 Other Companies

13.16.1 Konfoong Biotech International Co. Ltd.

13.16.2 Inspirata, Inc.

13.16.3 Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

13.16.4 Proscia Inc.

13.16.5 Kanteron Systems



