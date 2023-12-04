Global Digital Pathology Market Report, 2022-2023 & 2027: Bridging the Gap Between Clinical, Pharma, and Research Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Pathology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global study provides a detailed analysis of digital pathology market segments (hardware, software, and services) in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, highlighting emerging business models and growth opportunities over 2022-2027

The digital pathology market is consolidated at the top and highly fragmented at the bottom, with many small players offering focused solutions. Large companies have a prominent presence across the value chain, which they have developed through mergers and acquisitions.

With increased interest in precision medicine and demand for telemedicine and digital solutions in hospitals and laboratories, digital pathology has the opportunity to grow in its clinical, pharma, and research applications.

Advances in AI-based algorithms and data management and analysis software offer immense potential in improving workflow, automating tedious tasks, and making better use of workspaces in all areas of the industry.

Digital pathology is defined as systems, applications, and services that offer a digital environment for managing and interpreting whole slides for histopathology. The analysis provides information on market concentration and evolution, the leading digital pathology solutions providers, application areas, and certifications. This study will help vendors understand critical trends emerging for various application domains in each region globally.

Regulatory Landscape Analysis

Regulatory Landscape - US Digital Pathology Market

Pre-market Application Requirements for FDA Evaluation of a WSI Device

Regulatory Landmarks for End-to-end Solutions

FDA-Approved/510(k)-cleared Products

New Digital Pathology Add-on Codes in the United States

Regulatory Landscape - Europe Digital Pathology Market

CE-marked Products

Growth Opportunity Universe

Expansion in APAC Emerging Markets

Collaborative Networks and Data-Sharing Platforms

Integration of Image Microarrays (IMAs)

Integrated Diagnosis and Enterprise Imaging Workflows

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Pathology Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Digital Pathology Workflow

Distribution Channels for Digital Pathology Solutions

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

State of the Industry - Geographical Highlights

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Digital Pathology Ecosystem by Vendor Type

Companies to Watch

Company Solutions

Notable Partnerships and Collaborations

Types of Partnership and Opportunities

Business Models Overview

Solution Adoption Curve by Business Model

AI in Digital Pathology

AI-based Digital Pathology Technology Adoption

AI in Digital Pathology - Current and Future Applications

Venture Capital/Private Equity Funding

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Hardware

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Software

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Market Dynamics - NA Digital Pathology Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Market Dynamics - Europe Digital Pathology Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Market Dynamics - APAC Digital Pathology Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

