Global Digital Pathology Market Report, 2022-2023 & 2027: Bridging the Gap Between Clinical, Pharma, and Research Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Pathology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global study provides a detailed analysis of digital pathology market segments (hardware, software, and services) in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, highlighting emerging business models and growth opportunities over 2022-2027

The digital pathology market is consolidated at the top and highly fragmented at the bottom, with many small players offering focused solutions. Large companies have a prominent presence across the value chain, which they have developed through mergers and acquisitions.

With increased interest in precision medicine and demand for telemedicine and digital solutions in hospitals and laboratories, digital pathology has the opportunity to grow in its clinical, pharma, and research applications.

Advances in AI-based algorithms and data management and analysis software offer immense potential in improving workflow, automating tedious tasks, and making better use of workspaces in all areas of the industry.

Digital pathology is defined as systems, applications, and services that offer a digital environment for managing and interpreting whole slides for histopathology. The analysis provides information on market concentration and evolution, the leading digital pathology solutions providers, application areas, and certifications. This study will help vendors understand critical trends emerging for various application domains in each region globally.

Regulatory Landscape Analysis

  • Regulatory Landscape - US Digital Pathology Market
  • Pre-market Application Requirements for FDA Evaluation of a WSI Device
  • Regulatory Landmarks for End-to-end Solutions
  • FDA-Approved/510(k)-cleared Products
  • New Digital Pathology Add-on Codes in the United States
  • Regulatory Landscape - Europe Digital Pathology Market
  • CE-marked Products

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Expansion in APAC Emerging Markets
  • Collaborative Networks and Data-Sharing Platforms
  • Integration of Image Microarrays (IMAs)
  • Integrated Diagnosis and Enterprise Imaging Workflows

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Pathology Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation by Product
  • Segmentation by Region
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Digital Pathology Workflow
  • Distribution Channels for Digital Pathology Solutions
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • State of the Industry - Geographical Highlights
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Digital Pathology Ecosystem by Vendor Type
  • Companies to Watch
  • Company Solutions
  • Notable Partnerships and Collaborations
  • Types of Partnership and Opportunities
  • Business Models Overview
  • Solution Adoption Curve by Business Model
  • AI in Digital Pathology
  • AI-based Digital Pathology Technology Adoption
  • AI in Digital Pathology - Current and Future Applications
  • Venture Capital/Private Equity Funding

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Hardware

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Software

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Services

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

  • Market Dynamics - NA Digital Pathology Market
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Market Dynamics - Europe Digital Pathology Market
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

  • Market Dynamics - APAC Digital Pathology Market
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Analysis

