Global Digital Pathology Market to Surpass US$ 1,207.8 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global digital pathology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 666.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Digital Pathology Market:

Integration of cloud computing with digital pathology is also expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. Use of cloud computing in digital pathology can help to deliver cost effective healthcare and also help to manage the growing amount of data that is generated by the technology.

Major hospitals are adopting digital pathology for diagnosis of cancer. For instance, in June 2019, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, a part of Catholic Medical Center (CMC), started operating a digital pathology system that aids in the diagnosis of cancer.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global digital pathology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period due to the Key players in the market are focused on raising funds to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Paige, a U.S.-based company engaged in computational pathology, announced closure of Series B funding round of US$ 45 million.

Among Application, Histopathology segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of the cancer is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, according to National Cancer Institute (NCI), an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018. Estimated numbers of new cancer cases and deaths in 2022 (in 2022, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the U.S.)

The hospitals sub-segment in end user segment accounted for US$ 113.0 Mn in the global digital pathology market in 2022. Increasing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases and others is expected to increase the demand for efficient, fast, and accurate diagnosis.

Key players operating in the global digital pathology market include Perkin Elmer, Inc., Definiens AG, Sectra ABss, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Paige, GE Healthcare, Inspirata Co.,Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Leica Biosystems, 3D-Histech Ltd., and Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Digital Pathology Market, By Offering:

Scanner

Bright Field Scanner



Fluorescence Scanner

Software

Image Analysis Platform



On-Premises Delivery





Cloud Based Delivery

DPIS

On-Premises Delivery



Cloud Based Delivery

Services

Installation and Integration



Maintenance Services



Consulting Services

Global Digital Pathology Market, By Application:

Hematology

Chemical Pathology

Histopathology

Medical Microbiology

Global Digital Pathology Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Private Laboratories



Public Laboratories

Research Centers

Global Digital Pathology Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

