Global Digital Pathology Research Report 2023-2028: Availability of Affordable Scanners for Private Pathology Practices Offers New Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Scanner, Software, Storage System), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsulation, Training, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharma & Biotech, Academia, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital pathology market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028 from USD 0.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.6%

North America accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2022. During the forecast period, this market is expected to grow at the highest rate. Factors such as the growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, the presence of high-quality infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement in the region are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Growth in the digital pathology market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising incidence of cancer, growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics, growing awareness of early cancer diagnosis in emerging economies, and recommendations for cancer screening

However, the high cost of digital pathology systems and a shortage of trained pathologists are factors expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By product, the global digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, and storage systems. The software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high adoption of integrated software by pathologists, and the increased adoption of digital pathology software solutions in various healthcare facilities for remote primary diagnosis.

The human pathology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period By type, the digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology.

In 2023, the human pathology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the growing awareness of early cancer diagnosis in emerging economies, and growing collaborations among academic research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories.

Drug discovery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and training & education.

In 2023, the drug discovery application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in high throughput screening and imaging, and the rising number of preclinical & clinical studies are the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of the drug discovery application segment.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' end-user segment is projected to account for the largest share of the digital pathology market By end user, the digital pathology market is broadly segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & reference laboratories, and academic & research institutes. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the largest end users of the digital pathology market.

In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to account for the largest share of the digital pathology market due to the growing use of digital pathology for drug toxicology testing. Biotechnology companies use digital pathology for biobanking, biopharmaceutical studies, molecular assays, and the development of individualized medicine.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Market

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Accounted for Largest Share of North American Market in 2022

UK to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

North America to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period (2023-2028)

to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period (2023-2028) Developed Markets to Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency

Rising Incidence of Cancer

Growing Applications of Digital Pathology in Drug Development and Companion Diagnostics

Growing Awareness of Early Cancer Diagnosis in Emerging Economies

Recommendations for Cancer Screening

Restraints

High Cost of Digital Pathology Systems

Opportunities

Introduction of Affordable Scanners for Private Pathology Practices

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Shortage of Trained Pathologists

Impact of New IVD Regulation on Different Markets

Impact on Clinical Lab Services

Impact on Ivd

Impact on Digital Pathology

Technology Analysis



Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Digital Pathology

Label-Free Imaging in Digital Pathology

Computational Image Analysis in Digital Pathology

Company Profiles

Key Players

Danaher Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sectra Ab

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

3Dhistech Ltd.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Xifin, Inc.

Huron Digital Pathology

Hologic, Inc.

Corista

Indica Labs Inc.

Objective Pathology Services Limited

Optrascan Inc.

Glencoe Software, Inc.

Aiforia Technologies Oyj

Paige Ai, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Proscia Inc.

Other Players

Pathai, Inc.

Konfoong Biotech International Co. Ltd.

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Motic Digital Pathology

Kanteron Systems

