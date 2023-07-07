Global Digital Pathology Systems Market Research Report 2023-2030: US and Europe Maintain Dominance, Emerging Markets to Experience Strong Growth

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Pathology Systems Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Pathology Systems estimated at US$811 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Device, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $353.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The Digital Pathology Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$353.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$177.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$103.7 Million by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Venture Capital Investments in Digital Health Startups (In US$ Billion)

FDA Temporarily Relaxes Guidelines to Promote Remote Digital Pathology Services amid COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Highlights Need to Implement Structured Online Curriculum for Pathology Training

Future Outlook of Pathology Post-COVID-19

Digital Pathology Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Digital Pathology: An Introduction

Key Digital Pathology Tools

Market Outlook

US and Europe Maintain Dominance

Emerging Markets to Experience Strong Growth

Scanners Lead Digital Pathology Market

Software Segment Post Strong Growth

Disease Diagnosis: Major Application of Digital Pathology Systems

Telepathology Experiences Strong Growth

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Important End Use Markets for Digital Pathology

Global Digital Pathology Systems Market by End-Use: 2020

Major Issues Hampering Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Players in Digital Pathology Systems Market: 2020E

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Drive Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps in to Widen the Scope & Span of Digital Pathology

EXIBIT: AI Spending in Healthcare & Lifesciences in US$ Million for Years 2020 & 2025

Advantages of AI-Powered Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Benefits Drug Discovery Process

Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018

Global New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site (in %) for 2018

Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer Misdiagnoses

Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs Drives Demand for Digital Systems

Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital Pathology

Digital Imaging and Robotic Light Microscopy Boost Growth

Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics

Cloud Platform Gains Momentum

Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to Developing Nations

Rise in Significance of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for Digital Pathology

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit Market Growth

Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditure to Support Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator

Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

Global Population of 65+ Individuals as % of Total Population by Region for 2019 and 2030

Global Cancer Deaths by Age Group (in %) for 2019

Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market

High Costs

Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions

Other Issues

