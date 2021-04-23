Global Digital Patient Engagement Solutions Markets, 2020-2025 - Growth Strategies to Revolve Around Value-based Care and Population Health Management Initiatives
Apr 23, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Models Focusing on Patient Centricity Driving Incremental Value in the Global Digital Patient Engagement Solutions Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study involves understanding the landscape for patient engagement, and how different vendor types operate in it. The most interesting part about the patient engagement is how it applies to every actor of the healthcare ecosystem - the patient, of course, the physician/ hospital, pharmaceutical company, medical device vendor, as well as diagnostic companies, and finally the payer.
We all know that patient engagement has not evolved equally in all parts of the world. However, it is important to identify the nuances and understand what works and what does not in each of these regions - North America, Europe (including the United Kingdom), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and Latin America (LATAM). What works, what does not, who are the key players are important to understand.
Healthcare is evolving, more so after the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic that hit us at the beginning of 2020.
Over time, we have seen surveys that indicate that patients want more control of their healthcare and be active participants in their treatment decisions. Innovations in technology and recent developments in the healthcare ecosystem are strengthening the patients' role in clinical decision-making and reshaping their expectations from healthcare systems and other stakeholders.
Better clinical outcomes and patient experience throughout the care continuum, more accessible information in the hands of not just doctors but also patients, communication, and, most importantly, staff satisfaction are some of the areas of incremental value realized by healthcare providers globally. Ensuring proper care is centered on patients has a strong relationship with healthcare systems moving towards value-based care, personalized care, as well as coordinated care.
While, these may be farfetched (at least in some parts of the world), moving in this direction is the only way forward. This study specifically analyzes how digital health tools are being used to encourage patients to participate in their healthcare journeys. Patient engagement forms the cornerstone of effective care delivery and various vendor types are operating in this market.
Finally, while patient engagement is a growth opportunity in itself, this study unravels the finer, more actionable opportunities that vendors must tap into in order to be successful. The need of the hour is not just tools for getting closer to the patient and winning their confidence, but also designing effective engagement strategies with all current and future patient characteristics in mind.
Addressing the right patient at the right time, assessing individual needs, and then tailoring information to each patient are key goals of not just providers, but also payers, pharmaceutical firms, and med-tech companies. The patient engagement ecosystem is not easy to define, but one thing that is certain is that there is something for every stakeholder.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Patient Engagement Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Digital Patient Engagement Solutions
- Digital Patient Engagement Solutions - Scope of Analysis
- Defining Patient Engagement
- Patient Engagement Today - Patient Voice
- Patient Engagement of the Future - Patient Voice
- Connected and Quantified Patient
- Decoding and Segmenting the Digital Patient Engagement Solutions Market
- Global Digital Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation
- Application Areas Across the Care Continuum
- Comparison of Patient Engagement Tools
- Assessing the Penetration of Key Digital Health Tools by Stakeholder Type
- Product/Service Lifecycle Analysis
- Evolving Role of Patient Engagement Driven by Fundamental Changes in Healthcare Systems Globally
- Role of Patient Engagement Interfaces in Achieving Healthcare Targets
- Understanding How Patient Engagement Contributes to These Concepts
- Key Aspects of Effective Patient Engagement Strategies
- Data Sources for Creating Effective Patient Engagement Strategies
- Electronic PROMs
- Social Determinants of Health
- The Growth of Direct-to-Consumer Models
- Patient Engagement in Times of a Pandemic or Natural Calamity
- Digital Tools will Enable Virtualization of Care Delivery in a Post-Pandemic World
- Risk Mitigation Strategy Timeline
- Key Benefits and Challenges to the Adoption of Technology for Patient Engagement
- Growth Drivers for Digital Patient Engagement Solutions
- Growth Restraints for Digital Patient Engagement Solutions
- Key Software Trends
- Key Growth Metrics for Digital Patient Engagement Solutions
- Forecast Assumptions - Digital Patient Engagement Solutions
- Revenue Forecast - Digital Patient Engagement Solutions
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - Digital Patient Engagement Solutions
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Digital Patient Engagement Solutions
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Digital Patient Engagement Solutions
3. Vendor Ecosystem
- Key Vendor Types Operating in the Patient Engagement Space
- The Ideal Patient Engagement Platform
- Vendor Ecosystem
- Competitive Environment - Digital Patient Engagement Solutions
- Penetration of Patient Engagement Features
- Strategy of Patient Engagement Vendors
- Vendor Activity Mapping Across the Care Continuum
- Vendor Types and Strategies
- Typical Business Models for Patient Engagement
4. Role of Healthcare Stakeholders in Furthering Patient Engagement
- Patient Engagement and Healthcare Stakeholders
- Patient Engagement Can Help Deliver Measurable Business Outcomes for All Healthcare Stakeholders
- Assessing the Penetration of Key Digital Health Tools
5. Role of Healthcare Stakeholders in Furthering Patient Engagement - Pharmaceutical Companies
- Application of Digital Health with Pharmaceutical Players
- Collaboration Models and Their Purpose
- Case Examples
- Certain Setbacks to Digital-Pharma Partnerships and Likely Trends
- Growth Opportunities for the Pharmaceuticals Industry
6. Role of Healthcare Stakeholders in Furthering Patient Engagement - Medical Devices and Diagnostic Companies
- Key Trends the Medical Device Industry will Witness
- Case Examples
- Patient Engagement with Device Connectivity to Patient Portals and Beyond
- Software and Mobile Phone as a Medical Device for Diagnosis
- Growth Opportunities for the Medical Technology Industry
7. Digital Patient Engagement Solutions - Regional Analysis
- By the Numbers
- Global Adoption Trends of Patient Engagement Solutions and Key Vendors
- Analysis of Attractiveness of Patient Engagement Solutions
- Result - Regional Attractiveness Ranking and Mapping
- Key Competitors for Global Digital Patient Engagement Solutions Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Digital Patient Engagement Solutions Market
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East
- Latin America
8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Patient Engagement
- Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on Oncology and Behavioral Health, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Electronic PROMs More Critical as RWE Finds More Applications, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: SDOH for Improving Health Outcomes, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Intelligent Virtual Assistants to Enhance the Healthcare Consumer Experience, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: Usage of VR to Ensure Management of Chronic Conditions and Behavioral Health, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 6: Participation in App Store Programs of EHR Vendors, 2020
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xp0oeq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article