Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Expected to Reach $778.69 Billion by 2032: Remote Patient Monitoring Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Product, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital patient monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 778.69 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Global Digital patient monitoring devices are a rapidly growing segment within the healthcare industry that allow healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' health and wellbeing outside of traditional healthcare settings. These devices use a combination of sensors, software, and connectivity technologies to collect and transmit patient data in real-time, allowing healthcare providers to monitor vital signs, track medication adherence, and identify potential health issues before they become more serious.



There are several types of digital patient monitoring devices available on the market today, including wearable devices, implantable devices, and home-based monitoring systems. Wearable devices include smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearable technology that can collect data on patients' physical activity, heart rate, and sleep patterns. Implantable devices, on the other hand, are surgically implanted devices that can monitor a range of physiological parameters, such as heart rate and blood pressure, and transmit this data to healthcare providers.



Home-based monitoring systems, such as blood glucose monitors and blood pressure monitors, allow patients to monitor their health from the comfort of their own homes. The benefits of digital patient monitoring devices are numerous. By allowing healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' health, these devices can help reduce the need for hospitalizations and emergency room visits, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs. Digital patient monitoring devices can also improve patient engagement and empowerment by giving patients more control over their health and wellbeing.



There are also challenges associated with digital patient monitoring devices. One of the biggest challenges is ensuring the security and privacy of patient data. With sensitive patient data being transmitted over networks, there is a risk of data breaches and cyber-attacks. Additionally, there are concerns about the accuracy and reliability of some digital patient monitoring devices, particularly those that have not undergone rigorous testing and regulatory approval. The digital patient monitoring devices market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote patient monitoring technologies, with healthcare providers turning to these devices to monitor patients' health from a distance and reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. The population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent, the demand for digital patient monitoring devices is expected to increase.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Athenahealth

Biotronik SE & CO. KG

FitBit

Garmin Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. AB

Masimo

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Omron

ResMed

Siren

Vital Connect

Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

The diagnostic monitoring segment of the healthcare industry is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. This is driven by a number of factors, including advances in technology, increasing demand for personalized healthcare, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The wireless sensor technology segment of the healthcare industry is currently the largest market for digital patient monitoring devices. This segment includes devices such as wireless blood glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, and wearable devices that can track a wide range of physiological data.

The demand for digital patient monitoring devices is expected to witness significant growth in several regions around the world, particularly in Asia Pacific and North America .

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Insights

4.1. Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising demand for round-the-clock monitoring

4.2.1.2. Availability of cost-efficient treatment

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Data security and privacy issues

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Industry trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Type

6. Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Product



7. Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9y8l2t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets