Global Digital Payments Market to 2027: Coverage of Major Companies Including Visa, Amazon, ACI Worldwide, Wirecard and Apple

Nov 12, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Payments Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Companies Mentioned
- ACI Worldwide Inc
- Adyen N.V.
- Aliant Payment Systems Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- American Express Company
- Apple Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- Mastercard Incorporated
- Novetti Group Limited
- Paypal Holdings Inc.
- Stripe Inc.
- Total System Services Inc.
- Visa Inc.
- Wirecard AG
The global digital payments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during 2021-2027.
This report on global digital payments market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global digital payment market by segmenting the market based on components, payment mode, deployment type, end use industry, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the digital payment market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Easy Accessibility to High-Speed Internet
- Initiatives for the Promotion of Digital Payments
- Entry of Several Payment Service Providers
Market Challenges
- Evolving Cyber-Attacks on Digital Payments
- Lack of a Standard Legislative Policy
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2020
Historical Period: 2016-2019
Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Component
- Solutions
- Application Program Interface
- Payment Gateway
- Payment Processing
- Payment Security and Fraud Management
- Transaction Risk Management
- Others
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Market by Payment Mode
- Bank Cards
- Digital Currencies
- Digital Wallets
- Net Banking
- Others
Market by Deployment Type
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Market by End Use Industry
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail and E-commerce
- Transportation
- Others
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
