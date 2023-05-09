Global Digital Payments Market to 2032: Progressive Changes in Regulatory Frameworks Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Payments Market 2022-2032 by Component, Mode of Payment, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital payments market will reach $8,132.6 billion by 2032, growing by 16.4% annually over 2022-2032.

Companies Mentioned

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Adyen N.V.

Aliant Payment Systems Inc.

Alipay.com Co., Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Payments Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard)

Mobiamo Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Paytm (One97 Communications limited)

Square Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Visa Inc.

Wordplay Inc. (Fidelity National Information Services)

The market is driven by government initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, progressive changes in regulatory frameworks, better customer experience, high proliferation of smartphones enabling M-commerce growth, increase in E-commerce sales, and the growing internet penetration.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global digital payments market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital payments market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Mode of Payment, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Solutions

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions

Transaction Risk Management

Application Program Interface

Other Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Based on Mode of Payment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Point of Sale (POS)

Banking Cards

Digital Wallet

Net Banking

Crypto Payments

Payments Other Modes of Payment

By Deployment Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

On-Premises Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

By Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Other Industry Verticals

By Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa and Rest of MEA)

