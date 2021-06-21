Global Digital PCR Market (2021 to 2028) - by Technologies, Product Type, Application and End-user

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital PCR Market by Technologies, Product Type, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital polymerase chain reaction market generated $508.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,139.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is a new approach for the detection and quantification of nucleic acids that provides a sensitive and reproducible way to measure the amount of DNA or RNA present in a sample. dPCR exhibits high potential in the research (basic research and applied research), clinical diagnostics, forensics, and other similar areas. dPCR systems are useful for copy number variation, rare sequence detection, mutation detection, miRNA analysis, gene expression analysis, and next-generation sequencing sample quantification.



The global digital polymerase chain reaction market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and an increase in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. In addition, advancements in the technique are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of dPCR devices and reimbursement issues are the factors anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, an increase in funding for R&D activities is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market players. The digital polymerase chain reaction market is segmented into technology, product type, application, end user, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing digital PCR.



By technology, the market is bifurcated into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), chip based digital PCR and BEAMing digital PCR. Depending on product type, it is fragmented into digital PCR systems, consumables & reagents, and software & services. On the basis of application, it is segregated into research, clinical diagnostics, and forensic & others. As per end user, it is differentiated into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and universities & other organizations. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).



