Global Digital PCR Market to Reach $2.84 Billion by 2032 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 18.73% between 2022 and 2032

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Digital PCR Market – A Global and Regional Analysis .

According to this study, the global digital PCR market size (in revenue) was $441.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2032.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for digital PCR:

Technological transformations related to a digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Rising adoption of digital PCR among various applications

Increasing activities in the digital PCR (d-PCR) ecosystem

The detailed study is a compilation of 16 market data tables and 156 figures spread through 195 pages.

Check out the detailed table of content here à

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1348&type=toc

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Genetron Holdings Limited

JN Medsys

Stilla

Naveris, Inc.

SAGA Diagnostics

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Digital PCR technology has emerged to be an integrative aspect of healthcare practices by providing most diagnostic laboratory tests equipped with infectious disease, oncology, and genetics. The massively parallel methods transcending digital PCR-based molecular diagnostics further enable absolute quantification through partitioning the reaction. In addition, the advantages of digital PCR over conventional PCR, such as real-time PCR (RT-PCR), and its rising adoption is anticipated to grow further in the coming years."

Make an inquiry before buying à https://bisresearch.com/contact-us

Recent Developments in the Global Digital PCR Market

In April 2022 , Stilla and Promega Corporation signed a co-marketing agreement to offer a complete digital PCR workflow solution to provide their end users with optimized workflow for a wide range of applications, including liquid biopsy, sentinel pathogen testing, infectious disease assay, overall cancer research, and drug discovery.

, Stilla and Promega Corporation signed a co-marketing agreement to offer a complete digital PCR workflow solution to provide their end users with optimized workflow for a wide range of applications, including liquid biopsy, sentinel pathogen testing, infectious disease assay, overall cancer research, and drug discovery. In March 2022 , Stilla signed an agreement with 12 distributors throughout Europe , Middle East , and Africa (EMEA). This agreement grants distribution rights to Stilla's full product portfolio, including the six-color naica system.

, Stilla signed an agreement with 12 distributors throughout , , and (EMEA). This agreement grants distribution rights to Stilla's full product portfolio, including the six-color naica system. In October 2021 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. acquired Dropworks, Inc., a development stage company focused on developing a digital PCR product. The strategy was to increase and complement the company's life sciences product offerings.

Oncology Segment Dominated the Application Segment for Digital PCR in 2021

Digital PCR has seen its application largely in the following segments:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Rare Diseases

Gene Expression

Reproductive Genetics

Other Applications



As of 2021, the oncology segment dominated the global digital PCR market (by application type). According to the study conducted by analysts at BIS Research, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2032.

This is primarily due to the increasing use of tumor diagnosis in various cancers through molecular diagnostic analysis coupled with the rising adoption in ongoing and future government initiatives across the world.

Why Should You Buy the Report?

Following are some key reasons to buy the report on the global digital PCR market:

Market numbers on micro-segments influencing the market

Study of data of more than 15 companies

Detailed country-level analysis, including the scrutiny of more than 12 companies

Application analysis of the global digital PCR market in various countries

Request a FREE sample of this report here à

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1348&type=download

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Molecular Diagnostics Point-of-Care Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: [email protected]

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Get Expert Insights @ https://community.insightmonk.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research