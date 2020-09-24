Global Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Report 2020: Digital Pet Care Sales at $27 Billion for 2020 and Going Strong Despite Covid-19 Impact
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pet Care Products and Services: E-commerce and E-connectivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital Pet Care Products and Services: E-Commerce and E-Connectivity examines the market for digital pet care including products and services that rely on the internet and/or Bluetooth technology and computers and/or smartphones, encompassing e-commerce (pet food and non-food pet supplies purchased online via computer or smartphone), veterinary telemedicine health services, app-based non-medical pet services (primarily pet sitting/walking and boarding) la Rover and Wag!, and digitally connected products including pet trackers/monitors, automatic feeders/waterers, and litter boxes.
As of late summer 2020, the U.S. pet industry continues to confront the socio-economic challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. With that said, the pet market is famously recession-resistant, and even as COVID-19-triggered impacts on American lives and businesses continue to be felt, a number of silver linings have come into focus, representing opportunities for the pet industry broadly and digital pet services and products specifically.
Factoring in thoroughly the current and expected impact of the pandemic, the report analyzes industry trends, projects future market directions, and pinpoints myriad opportunities, including the COVID-19-spurred pet adoption surge, the acceleration of pet owners online, the efforts of e-tailers and brick-and-mortar-based retailers to adapt to and capitalize on the online boom, the sudden urgency among veterinarians and veterinary back-office service providers to integrate telehealth services including telemedicine and teletriage, the ups and downs of app-based pet sitting services, and the interlinked and growing role of e-connected products to facilitate pet care tasks and provide increasingly sophisticated levels of pet monitoring.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Scope & Methodology
- Scope of Report
- Report Methodology
Market Overview
- Pandemic Drives Pet Adoption, Stockpiling, and Spike in Diy Pet Care Sales
- Covid-19 Alters Pet Owner Behavior, Fast Tracks Digital Pet Care
- Digital Pet Care Sales: $27 Billion for 2020 and Going Strong
Market Opportunities
- Pandemic-Related Pet Industry Silver Linings
- E-Commerce for All
- Veterinary Telehealth and Back-Office Systems
- Veterinary Sales of Pet Medications
- Veterinary Sales of Science-Based Pet Foods
- Subscription- and Loyalty-Based Products and Services
- DTC Marketing of Fresh Pet Food
- Opportunistic Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments
Chapter 2: Introduction
Chapter Highlights
Pet Industry Climate
- Pandemic Drives Pet Adoption, Stockpiling, and Spike in Diy Pet Care Sales
- Covid-19 Alters Pet Owner Behavior, Fast Tracks Digital Pet Care
- Pet Product Types? (Percent of Pet Owners)
- Digital Pet Care Sales: $27 Billion for 2020 and Going Strong
Chapter 3: E-Commerce
Chapter Highlights
- E-Commerce/It Upend Retail Dynamics
- E-Commerce Pet Product Sales Growing Exponentially
- E-Commerce Recasting Channel Shares, Surpassing Pet Specialty
- Frequency of Online Shopping
- Pet Product Spending Levels: Online Vs. in Store
- Hierarchy of Pet Product Types Purchased Online
- E-Commerce As Pet Food Sales Driver
- General Mills/Blue Buffalo Bullish on E-Commerce
- DTC Marketers of Fresh Pet Food Well Positioned for E-Commerce Boom
- Chewy Out Front in Pet Product E-Commerce Sales
- Amazon Leads in Percent of Online Pet Product Shoppers
- Amazon's Unique Threat
- Pet Food Subscription and Auto-Replenishment Programs
- Rapid Home Delivery and Click-And-Collect
- E-Commerce in Context
- Leading E-Tailers Setting their Sights on Pet Medications
- Chewy Launches Chewy Pharmacy
- Walmart Weighs in with Walmartpetrx.Com
- Relative Draw of Chewy Pharmacy and Walmart Petrx.Com
- Tractor Supply Co. and Costco also Playing the Pet Medications Game
- Amazon'S Pillpack Unit Likely to Lead to Prescription Pet Meds
- Petmed Express Feeling the Online Heat
- Amazon Plus Brick-And-Mortar Pet Specialty?
- Amazon and Chewy Banking on Private-Label Pet Food
Chapter 4: Digital Pet Services
Chapter Highlights
Veterinary Services
- Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Veterinary Customer Attitudes and Behaviors in Response to Covid-19 Era, April/May 2020 (Percent of Dog and Cat Owners Who have Regular Veterinarians)
- Veterinary Market Climate
- The Retail-Ization of Vet Care
- An Increasingly Consolidated Business
- Competing Formats Challenging Traditional Practices
- Months: Millennials/Gen Z Age 18-39 Vs. Boomers Age 55-74, 2019 (Percent)
- Months: Millennials/Gen Z Age 18-39 Vs. Boomers Age 55-74, 2019 (Percent)
- Vet Service Providers Going Digital Pre-Pandemic
- Vetted Bows Out
- Telemedicine and Teletriage in the Pandemic Era
- Boehringer Ingelheim Introduces Petpro Connect and Petpro Tele+ Platforms
- Chewy Beta Testing New Connect with a Vet Service
- Veterinarians Countering E-Tailers with Digital Pharmacies of their Own
- Covetrus: Stumbles Post Schein/Vfc Merger, Begins to Bounce Back
- Vetsource: Fast-Track Expansion Includes Vet2Pet Acquisition
- Vet2Pet Partners with Gravity Payments to Offer Contactless Payment
- Vet-Connected Pet Wearables
Non-Medical Pet Care Services
- Non-Medical Pet Care Services Sector Harder Hit by Covid-19
- Non-Medical Pet Care Services Market Climate
- Internet As Pet Care Assistant
- Digital Pet Care Providers Revolutionize Home-Based Pet Care
- Rover
- Wag
- Venture Capitalists go All-in on Rover and Wag!
- But Softbank Pulls Back Massive Investment from Wag!
- Lost Pets, Regulatory Opposition, High Costs
- Sweeping Changes
- Wag! Replaces Rover As Petco'S Dog Sitting Partner
- Wag! Teams Up with Adopt-A-Pet.Com, Adds Drop-In and Daycare Services, and Introduces Wag!
- Tag
- Rover Expands into Cat Care, In-Home Grooming, and Abroad
- Pet Sitters International Sticks Toe in App Waters by Promoting Time to Pet
- App-Based Pet Care in the Age of Coronavirus
- Mars and Nestle Purina also Supporting Tech-Based Service Providers
Chapter 5: Digital Pet Products
Chapter Highlights
Digital Pet Products
- Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Internet/E-Commerce Part of Larger It/IoT Trend
- Sales of Pet Tech Products Post Double-Digit Growth
- Time with My Pet, 2020 (Percent of Dog and Cat Owners)
- Pet Food Marketers Overlapping into Pet Tech
- Nestle Purina's Pet Care Innovation Prize
- Hill's Vetrax Collar Connects with Veterinarians, Pet Owners
- Mars' Whistle, Companion Venture Fund, and Leap Venture Studio
- Tech Trend Creating New Digital Pet Product Categories
- Pet Wearables and Other Pet Health Monitoring Devices
- Camera Monitors and Treat Dispensers
- Virtual Fencing
- Smart Feeding & Watering
- Smart Litter Boxes
- Smart Toys
- Multi-Product Pet-Centric Smart Product Marketers
- Wagz
- Petkit
- Ikuddle
- Digital Supplies for Other Pets
