Global Digital Photo Frames Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 12:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Digital Photo Frames market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 2.2%. Electric-Powered, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$35.3 Million by the year 2025, Electric-Powered will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817931/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$338.5 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$253.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electric-Powered will reach a market size of US$2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Eastman Kodak Company; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; Philips India Ltd.; Samsung Electro-Mechanics; Sony Corporation of America
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817931/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Photo Frames Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Photo Frames Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Digital Photo Frames Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Digital Photo Frames Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Electric-Powered (Power Source) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Electric-Powered (Power Source) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Electric-Powered (Power Source) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Battery-Powered (Power Source) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Battery-Powered (Power Source) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Battery-Powered (Power Source) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Photo Frames Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 10: United States Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Digital Photo Frames Market in the United States by
Power Source: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Digital Photo Frames Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Digital Photo Frames Historic Market Review
by Power Source in US$: 2009-2017
Table 15: Digital Photo Frames Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Digital Photo Frames: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Power Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Digital Photo Frames Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Power Source for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Digital Photo Frames Market Share Analysis
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Digital Photo Frames Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Power Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Digital Photo Frames Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Digital Photo Frames Market by Power Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Photo Frames Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Digital Photo Frames Market Demand Scenario
in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Digital Photo Frames Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Digital Photo Frames Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Power Source: 2018-2025
Table 26: Digital Photo Frames Market in Europe in US$ by Power
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Digital Photo Frames Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Digital Photo Frames Market in France by Power
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: French Digital Photo Frames Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Digital Photo Frames Market Share Analysis by
Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Digital Photo Frames Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Digital Photo Frames Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Digital Photo Frames Market Share Breakdown by
Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Digital Photo Frames Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Power Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Digital Photo Frames Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Digital Photo Frames Market by Power Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Digital Photo Frames:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Power Source
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Digital Photo Frames Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Power Source for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Digital Photo Frames Market Share
Analysis by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Digital Photo Frames Historic Market Review
by Power Source in US$: 2009-2017
Table 42: Digital Photo Frames Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Digital Photo Frames Market in Russia by Power
Source: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Digital Photo Frames Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Power Source: 2018-2025
Table 47: Digital Photo Frames Market in Rest of Europe in US$
by Power Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Digital Photo Frames Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Digital Photo Frames Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Digital Photo Frames Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Digital Photo Frames Market in Asia-Pacific by Power
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Digital Photo Frames Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Digital Photo Frames Market Share
Analysis by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Digital Photo Frames Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Source for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Digital Photo Frames Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Digital Photo Frames Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Digital Photo Frames Historic Market Review by
Power Source in US$: 2009-2017
Table 60: Digital Photo Frames Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Digital Photo Frames Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Source for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Digital Photo Frames Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 63: Digital Photo Frames Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Photo Frames:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Power Source
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Digital Photo Frames Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Power Source for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Photo Frames Market
Share Analysis by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Digital Photo Frames Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025
Table 68: Digital Photo Frames Market in Latin America in US$
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Digital Photo Frames Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Digital Photo Frames Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Power Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Digital Photo Frames Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Digital Photo Frames Market by Power
Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Power Source: 2018-2025
Table 74: Digital Photo Frames Market in Argentina in US$ by
Power Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Digital Photo Frames Market Share
Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Digital Photo Frames Market in Brazil by Power
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Digital Photo Frames Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Digital Photo Frames Market Share Analysis
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Digital Photo Frames Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Digital Photo Frames Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Digital Photo Frames Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Digital Photo Frames Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Digital Photo Frames Market in Rest of Latin America
by Power Source: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Digital Photo Frames Market
Share Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Digital Photo Frames Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Digital Photo Frames Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Digital Photo Frames Historic Market
by Power Source in US$: 2009-2017
Table 90: Digital Photo Frames Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Source for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Digital Photo Frames: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Power Source for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Digital Photo Frames Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Power Source for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Digital Photo Frames Market Share Analysis by
Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Power Source: 2018-2025
Table 95: Digital Photo Frames Market in Israel in US$ by Power
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Digital Photo Frames Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Digital Photo Frames Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Power Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Digital Photo Frames Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Digital Photo Frames Market by Power
Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Digital Photo Frames Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Power Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Digital Photo Frames Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 102: Digital Photo Frames Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Digital Photo Frames Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Power Source
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Digital Photo Frames Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Power Source: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Digital Photo Frames Market
Share Breakdown by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Digital Photo Frames Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Power Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Digital Photo Frames Market in Africa by Power
Source: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Digital Photo Frames Market Share Breakdown
by Power Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALURATEK, INC.
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
LG ELECTRONICS USA
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SONY CORPORATION
PHILIPS INDIA
SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS
SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817931/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article