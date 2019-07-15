Global Digital Photography Market Report 2019: Market Accounted for $79.12 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $149.98 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Photography - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Photography market accounted for $79.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $149.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for smartphone penetration and rising interest in photography. However, the high price is restraining the market growth.



Digital photography refers to a form of taking pictures that uses devices containing arrays of light responsive sensors to detain pictures focused by a lens. Professional photographer apart, has been adopted by many unpaid snapshot photographers in the recent times as it helps them with the expediency of sending images by email or uploading them on the World Wide Web.



Product, the image sensor segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. It does so by converting the variable attenuation of light waves into signals, small bursts of current that convey the information. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. High purchasing potential of the populations in this region and the maximum demand in the emerging countries.



Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Wax Market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Olympus, Leica, Panasonic Corp, Toshiba Corporation, Canon Inc., PENTAX, Kodak Co., Sony Corp., Hewlett-Packard and Sigma.



