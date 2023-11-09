Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Technology Market Research Report 2023-2028: Investing in Discovery, Genomic & Biomarker Research, Biopharmaceutical Boom, Advancements Propelling Research

09 Nov, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dPCR technology market reached $677.6 million in 2022. This market is expected to reach $1.3 million through 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 through 2028.
Digital PCR (dPCR) is experiencing rapid growth as a PCR technology known for its precise absolute quantification without the need for standard curves. It is gaining popularity across various sectors, including academia, biotech, pharma, and clinical diagnostics.
This research study delves into the dPCR market, providing revenue forecasts, analyzing future trends, and offering strategic recommendations for market participants on a global scale. The report covers data estimation for 2022 (the base year) and forecasts for 2023 through 2028.
The entry of established PCR vendors like Roche and Qiagen into the dPCR market highlights its dynamic nature and potential. These industry leaders are expected to drive further investment in refining dPCR science for molecular testing applications, including pathogen detection and disease-related mutations. As investment and focus on dPCR technology increase, it is anticipated to expand significantly into clinical research and molecular diagnostics.
Several factors contribute to the growth of dPCR technology, including increased genomic research by academic and industry researchers, technological innovations, and the use of dPCR assays in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and development. New product launches are expected to broaden its applications considerably.
Clinical diagnostics is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the dPCR market, reaching $376.7 million by 2028. This growth is driven by the development of diagnostic assays and sample-preparation technologies complementing dPCR. Additionally, applied markets such as agriculture, food, and environmental sectors are expected to see strong growth, thanks to recent dPCR assay developments.
Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results have been reported. This report includes forecasts by product type, technology, end-use and region from 2023 through 2028. The report also analyzes leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide dPCR market.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecast for global dPCR market, and corresponding analysis of market shares by product type, technology, end-use and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges
- A value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries, with emphasis on manufacturers, suppliers and major end users
- Discussion of the importance of ESG in the dPCR technology market, including consumer attitudes, an assessment of risks and opportunities, and the ESG practices followed by manufacturers and service providers
- Analysis of the U.S. patents on digital PCR, and emerging trends and technologies in the industry
- A look at the major vendors in the global market for dPCR, and an analysis of the industry structure, including market shares and recent M&A activity
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and revenues by segment
Company Profiles
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher
- Eurofins Scientific
- Jn Medsys
- Merck Kgaa
- Qiagen
- Roche (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)
- Stilla Technologies
- Standard Biotools Inc.
- Sysmex Inostics Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Highlights of the Global dPCR Market
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Real-Time PCR or Quantitative PCR (qPCR)
- Digital PCR
- How the Technology Works
- Variations on the Technology
- Uses
- Oncology
- Next-generation Sequencing
- Infectious Disease
- Noninvasive Diagnostics
- Small Nucleotide Polymorphism Detection
- Single-cell PCR
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Technology Advancements
- Growing Demand in Clinical Diagnostics
- Burgeoning Biopharmaceutical Market
- Growth in Genomic and Biomarker Research
- Trend toward Personalized Medicine
- Robust Funding Environment for Biomedical Research
- Market Challenges
- High Investment Cost
- Complexity and Expertise Requirements
- Technical Limitations and Competition from Alternative Technologies
- Stringent Regulatory Landscape
- Key Factors and Impact on Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Market Overview
- Droplet-based Digital PCR (ddPCR)
- Beads, Emulsion, Amplification, Magnetics (BEAMing) dPCR
- Microfluidics-based dPCR
- Droplet-based vs. Microfluidics-based dPCR
- Market Revenue, by Technology
- Droplet-based dPCR (ddPCR)
- Microfluidics-based dPCR
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Market Overview
- Global Market for dPCR, by Product Type
- Equipment
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Reagents, Consumables and Accessories
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Market Overview
- Basic Research
- Clinical Research
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Applied Markets
- Food and Agriculture
- Environmental Science
- Forensics
- Market Revenue, by End Use
- Basic Research
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue, by Product Type
- Clinical Research
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue, by Product Type
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue, by Product Type
- Applied Markets
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue, by Product Type
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- North America
- Market Revenue, by Product Type
- Europe
- Market Revenue, by Product Type
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Revenue, by Product Type
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Market Revenue, by Product Type
Chapter 9 ESG Development
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in dPCR Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key Environmental Issues
- Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG
- Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Integrated Microfluidic dPCR
- Growth Acceleration in CGT Development and Production
- Liquid Biopsy and Clinical Diagnostics
- Integration of dPCR into NGS Workflow
- Custom Assay Development
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Patent
- PubMed
Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Leading Players
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Product Launches
- Supplier Collaborations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0nooz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article