Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Technology Market Research Report 2023-2028: Investing in Discovery, Genomic & Biomarker Research, Biopharmaceutical Boom, Advancements Propelling Research

The global dPCR technology market reached $677.6 million in 2022. This market is expected to reach $1.3 million through 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 through 2028.

Digital PCR (dPCR) is experiencing rapid growth as a PCR technology known for its precise absolute quantification without the need for standard curves. It is gaining popularity across various sectors, including academia, biotech, pharma, and clinical diagnostics.

This research study delves into the dPCR market, providing revenue forecasts, analyzing future trends, and offering strategic recommendations for market participants on a global scale. The report covers data estimation for 2022 (the base year) and forecasts for 2023 through 2028.

The entry of established PCR vendors like Roche and Qiagen into the dPCR market highlights its dynamic nature and potential. These industry leaders are expected to drive further investment in refining dPCR science for molecular testing applications, including pathogen detection and disease-related mutations. As investment and focus on dPCR technology increase, it is anticipated to expand significantly into clinical research and molecular diagnostics.

Several factors contribute to the growth of dPCR technology, including increased genomic research by academic and industry researchers, technological innovations, and the use of dPCR assays in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and development. New product launches are expected to broaden its applications considerably.

Clinical diagnostics is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the dPCR market, reaching $376.7 million by 2028. This growth is driven by the development of diagnostic assays and sample-preparation technologies complementing dPCR. Additionally, applied markets such as agriculture, food, and environmental sectors are expected to see strong growth, thanks to recent dPCR assay developments.

Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results have been reported. This report includes forecasts by product type, technology, end-use and region from 2023 through 2028. The report also analyzes leading and emerging competitors in the current worldwide dPCR market.



Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecast for global dPCR market, and corresponding analysis of market shares by product type, technology, end-use and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

A value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries, with emphasis on manufacturers, suppliers and major end users

Discussion of the importance of ESG in the dPCR technology market, including consumer attitudes, an assessment of risks and opportunities, and the ESG practices followed by manufacturers and service providers

Analysis of the U.S. patents on digital PCR, and emerging trends and technologies in the industry

A look at the major vendors in the global market for dPCR, and an analysis of the industry structure, including market shares and recent M&A activity

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and revenues by segment

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Highlights of the Global dPCR Market

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real-Time PCR or Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

Digital PCR

How the Technology Works

Variations on the Technology

Uses

Oncology

Next-generation Sequencing

Infectious Disease

Noninvasive Diagnostics

Small Nucleotide Polymorphism Detection

Single-cell PCR

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Technology Advancements

Growing Demand in Clinical Diagnostics

Burgeoning Biopharmaceutical Market

Growth in Genomic and Biomarker Research

Trend toward Personalized Medicine

Robust Funding Environment for Biomedical Research

Market Challenges

High Investment Cost

Complexity and Expertise Requirements

Technical Limitations and Competition from Alternative Technologies

Stringent Regulatory Landscape

Key Factors and Impact on Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Market Overview

Droplet-based Digital PCR (ddPCR)

Beads, Emulsion, Amplification, Magnetics (BEAMing) dPCR

Microfluidics-based dPCR

Droplet-based vs. Microfluidics-based dPCR

Market Revenue, by Technology

Droplet-based dPCR (ddPCR)

Microfluidics-based dPCR

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market Overview

Global Market for dPCR, by Product Type

Equipment

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Reagents, Consumables and Accessories

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use

Market Overview

Basic Research

Clinical Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Applied Markets

Food and Agriculture

Environmental Science

Forensics

Market Revenue, by End Use

Basic Research

Market Overview

Market Revenue, by Product Type

Clinical Research

Market Overview

Market Revenue, by Product Type

Clinical Diagnostics

Market Overview

Market Revenue, by Product Type

Applied Markets

Market Overview

Market Revenue, by Product Type

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview

Market Revenue

North America

Market Revenue, by Product Type

Europe

Market Revenue, by Product Type

Asia-Pacific

Market Revenue, by Product Type

Rest of the World (RoW)

Market Revenue, by Product Type

Chapter 9 ESG Development

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in dPCR Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key Environmental Issues

Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG

Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Integrated Microfluidic dPCR

Growth Acceleration in CGT Development and Production

Liquid Biopsy and Clinical Diagnostics

Integration of dPCR into NGS Workflow

Custom Assay Development

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Patent

PubMed

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Leading Players

Mergers and Acquisitions

Product Launches

Supplier Collaborations

