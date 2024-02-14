Global Digital Power and Energy Services IoT Start-up Tracker Report 2023 Featuring Bidgely Corinex, Energiency, METRON, and Fox IoT

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Start-up Tracker: Digital Power and Energy Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operators of electric utilities and distribution systems look for solutions to cut operational expenditure and increase network resiliency.

This start-up tracker helps ecosystem participants identify providers offering solutions that address industry challenges.

The start-up tracker provides a rich database aof start-up and niche players that can transform power and energy services processes and add value to the end user. The analyst selected these companies based on its Best Practices database, alongside secondary research on worldwide power and energy ecosystem mappings and rankings (e.g., CB Insights, Forbes list) and other regional power and energy services tech mappings and rankings.

The analyst made a list of start-ups that focus on IoT power and energy services by region, including different segments: advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), energy efficiency, energy storage management, distributed generation, and electric vehicle (EV) charging. The analyst conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions. After screening and analyzing each shortlisted company, the analyst assigned an overall score to each start-up using the criteria described in this study.

To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the analyst uses this definition to determine whether a technology product, application, or service is part of the IoT industry.

The IoT space is still in flux. Unlike the more mature ICT markets, the IoT space has significant overlap with other industries, such as automotive, energy, and transportation. A component of the IoT is any product, application, or service that is part of a larger solution comprising the 4 elements below.

Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

Interconnections between the objects for monitoring and interaction

The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT Platforms to Streamline the Implementation of Digital Power and Energy Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: IoT Devices for Advanced Communication at the Grid Edge

Growth Opportunity 3: IoT Professional Services for Improved Power and Energy Outcomes

Growth Opportunity 4: Managed IoT Connectivity Services for Smart Grid and DR-ready Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Power and Energy Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Definition and Methodology

Definition of IoT

Scope of the Study

Research Process and Methodology

IoT in Power and Energy Services - Key Topics Covered in this Study

Growth Environment

Technology Use in the Digital Power and Energy Services Market

Use and Importance of IoT in the Digital Power and Energy Services

Key Challenges of the Digital Power and Energy Industry

Key Trends Impacting the Digital Energy and Power Industry

Digital Transformation of the Energy and Power Industry

Digital Transformation Journey for Energy and Power Companies

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

AMI for Edge Intelligence

Distribution Automation and Digital Substations

Expanded Ecosystem of Smart Grids

New Utility Use Cases

Diversification of Energy Services

Emerging Technology Roadmap for Sensors in the Smart Grid

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Digital Power and Energy Services Market

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Key Competitors

Key Competitors (Start-ups) in the Digital Power and Energy Services Market

Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles

Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles

Company Profiles

Bidgely - Company Profile

Bidgely - Analyst Viewpoint

Corinex - Company Profile

Corinex - Analyst Viewpoint

Energiency - Company Profile

Energiency - Analyst Viewpoint

METRON - Company Profile

METRON - Analyst Viewpoint

Fox IoT - Company Profile

Fox IoT - Analyst Viewpoint

